Wesley United Methodist donates to Mobility Worldwide

Recently, Ron Green and Duane Aldrich received an August Tithe check in the amount on $291 from Wesley United Methodist Church. Ron and Duane are volunteers for the Mobility Worldwide organization (also known as P.E.T. International) which has a workshop in Hawarden. New designs are being built to make the mobility easier on rough paths and roads around the world for the disabled. Mobility carts are three-wheeled off-road wheelchairs operated by hand power.