Nemesio throws five TD passes

By Hank Krause

Westerner AJ Nemesio had a hot streak on Friday, Sept. 15 at Lawton-Bronson. Akron-Westfield dealt the Eagles a 43-14 pounding.

Reagan Frankl was on the receiving end of three passes alone.

Nemesio threw for 338 yards, completing 20 of 34 pass attempts. The best part was he had five touchdown passes of 25, 61, 80, 3, and 9 yards. Not a bad night’s work.

Nemesio’s first touchdown pass was for 25 yards to Reagan Frankl. Early in the second quarter he again found Frankl open for 61 yards.

L-B tightened the score at 14-7 as Jacob Roder scored on a six yard pass play. A-W came right back to score as Nemesio hit Conner Anderson for an 80-yard pass play. A-W scored late in the first half as Damien Ericson grabbed a Nemesio pass to make it 28-7 at halftime.

Nemesio ran in from 15 yards out to make it 35-7. L-B’s’s Devin Johnson scored from one yard out but A-W finished it off as Nemesio hit Frankl from nine yards to make it 43-14.

A-W’s record now stands at 3-1 or 2-0 in district play. Westwood comes to A-W on Friday to play in A-W’s homecoming. A-W just needs to keep winning in district play to have any playoff hopes.

Defensively, A-W was led by Nash Lininger, Christian Wolthuizen, Josh Armstrong, and Damien Ericson.

Stats

A-W L-B

23 First Downs 13

33-64 Rushes-Rushing 42-134

20-31-1 Passing Yards 5-19

402 Total Yards 175

0-0 Punting 1-16-0

5-50 Penalties 4-25

0-0 Fumbles lost 2-0

A-W Frankl 25 yard pass (2 pt. good.)

A-W Frankl 61 yard pass (PAT no good)

L-B Roder 6 yard pass (2 pt. good)

A-W Anderson 80 yard pass (2 pt. good)

A-W Nemesio 15 yard run (2 pt. good)

L-B Johnson 1 yard run (2 pt. good)

A-W Frankl 9 yard (2 pt. good)

AW 8 – 20 – 0 – 15 = 43

LB 0 – 7 – 0 – 7 = 14