Posted September 21, 2017 at 5:00 am

Vs. South O’Brien Sept. 12 Akron-Westfield volleyball went 3-0 against South O’Brien. Scores: 25-18, 25-6, 25-18. West Sioux Tournament Sept. 16 Akron-Westfield volleyball team won two and lost two at the West Sioux Tournament. Vs. Woodbury Central (W) 21-9, 21-15 Vs. Trinity Christian (W) 21-15, 21-10 Vs. Westwood (L) 21-11, 19-21, 8-15 Vs. West Sioux (L) 16-21, 17-21

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.