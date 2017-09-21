Akron police officers embrace community

By Julie Ann Madden

“Things are going to be different,” newly-hired Akron Police Chief Bill Young told The Akron Hometowner at the end of his first week on the job. “The former department has passed.”

“I’m going to establish a really good relationship and rebuild the trust between us and the community,” he explained, noting he believes strongly in small-town community policing. “We have a police department that’s going to do its job but we are going to be a friend to the community — embrace the community.

“We’re not going to be targeting nice law-abiding people,” he said. “We won’t be arbitrarily searching vehicles. There will be specific indicators an officer is detecting before a search is requested.”

For example, at a traffic stop, an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle could lead to a request to search it. There other indicators such as behavior of occupants in the vehicle — suspicious things that alert the officer to believe there is criminal activity going on.

“We are going to enforce the law but this is going to be a very community friendly police department,” said Young. “I want people to feel free to contact me at any time. Just stop by Akron City Hall or call me.”

Young’s cell phone number is 712-552-7016.

“If it’s an emergency, you should dial 9-1-1 for Plymouth County Dispatch,” said Young.

“I have really enjoyed meeting everyone and want to thank everyone for welcoming me to Akron,” said Young. “Everyone has been gracious and kind.”