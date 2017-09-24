David L. McCorkell, 63

David L. McCorkell was born Feb. 10, 1954, to Ed and Joann (Eslick) McCorkell of Akron. He attended Akron Community School through the 10th grade. Then the family moved to Covina, Calif., where he graduated from high school.

McCorkell was a unique, thoughtful individual who encouraged all he encountered. He loved the Lord and sought to serve Him daily. Dave used his gifts and talents to bring joy to others. He loved making music, creating crafts (most notably origami) and all things Disney. Faith, family and friends were of the utmost importance to him.

He worked as a Financial Aid Counselor at Azusa Pacific University for 19 years and served at Christ Community Church where he played the organ and piano.

McCorkell died on Sept. 10, 2017 from complications of hip surgery.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie of Covina; two daughters, Kristin and Kimberly; his son-in-law, Juan; three grandchildren, Scarlett, Brandon and John Henry; two brothers, Doug McCorkell of Akron and Robert McCorkell Santa Fe Springs, Calif.