Taxes due by Monday

Plymouth County Treasurer Shelly Sitzmann reminds property owners that the first-half real estate and mobile home taxes are now due and can be paid in the office, online, or through the mail. Taxes are due September 1 but may be paid the entire month of September.

The last day to pay is Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 since the last day of the month falls on Saturday. After October 2nd, it is considered delinquent.

Online payments may be made until midnight, Oct. 2.

Mail must be postmarked on or before Oct. 2 to avoid being late. Mailing your payment on Oct. 2 does not guarantee the same day postmark, so mail your payment before the last day to avoid being late.

Delinquent interest of 1.5 percent per month, rounded to the nearest dollar, is added to all unpaid taxes on Oct. 3, 2017, and an additional 1.5 percent penalty is added on the first of each month thereafter. There is a minimum $1 penalty on all taxes.

Real Estate taxes, Mobile Mome taxes, special assessments and partial payments can all be paid ONLINE at www.iowatreasurers.org. E-Check, Visa, Mastercard, and Discover are accepted online.

A new convenient option is to schedule a payment or set up recurring monthly payments.

A service fee is charged when using your credit or debit card. However, paying by E-cCeck online costs only $.40 which is less than the cost of a postage stamp.

Anyone needing information on property taxes should contact the Plymouth County Treasurer’s office at 712-546-7056.