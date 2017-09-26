Akron librarians host ‘Downstairs at Downton’

What was life really like below stairs in England’s grand country houses?

Could the chauffeur really marry the daughter of an Earl? Would a maid help move a dead body to protect her mistress’ reputation? What about all that free time?

Historian Kathy Wilson will answer these and other questions about one of the country’s most popular television series as she explores the real lives of people working “Downstairs at Downton” at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 9 at the Akron Public Library, 350 Reed St.

For more information, call the librarians at 568-2601 or email akronialibrary@gmail.com.