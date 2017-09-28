Rebels upend Westerners

By Hank Krause

The visiting Westwood Rebels, of Sloan and surrounding territory, handed the A-W Westerners a 27-20 loss on A-W’s Homecoming.

A-W and WW played a scoreless first quarter before Jeremiah Adams scored on an 11-yard run to give the Rebels a 7-0 lead.

A-W had a chance to tie it up as they had the ball on the Rebel one-yard line. Instead of going straight ahead, A-W tried a rollout. AJ Nemesio was tackled for a four-yard loss to end an 11-play drive. WW took a 7-0 lead at halftime as A-W’s offense sputtered and really couldn’t get anything going.

WW late in the third quarter came up with the dumbest play of the year. With a fourth-and-one on their own 16, they went for it. A-W stopped them and took over the ball. Two plays later, Nemesio ran in from the 11-yard line to make it 7-6. PAT no good, so WW still led by one.

WW came back with a five-play drive as JT Gengler split the middle and ran 43 yards untouched to score and make it 13-6. With time running out in the third, Nemesio found Conner Anderson open for a 37-yard score. A-W went for two, and A-W took the lead, 14-13.

WW took the A-W kick-off and marched 65 yards using 15 plays before Gengler was in from a yard out to make it 21-14 WW.

A-W came right back and drove 60 yards using 11 plays as Christian Wolthuizen ran in for a nine-yard TD.

WW scored the final touchdown as Sean Westergard bolted for 33 yards to end it at 27-20.

WW used a play at least six times when they really needed yards. They would overload the right side of the line and run a sweep for Adams, who averaged about 10 yards a run. They ran it to almost perfection.

A-W’s passing attack was really off as Nemesio was 5-for-17 for 92 yards. Not a good night!

Defensively Wolthuizen, Juan Sanchez, Chase Stowe, Damien Ericson, and Nick Jacobs all had good nights on stopping the Rebels. A deciding actor was A-W had the ball 16 minutes compared to 32 for WW.

Next week we play West Monona of Onawa.

Congratulations to Queen Kiana Appley and King Juan Sanchez, 2017 Homecoming Royalty, plus all the other princesses and princes.

AW 0 – 0 – 14 – 6 = 20

WW 7 – 0 – 6 – 14 = 27

Stats AW WW

First Downs 15 17

Rushes/Rushing

32-159 64-323

Passing 5-17 0-0

Passing yds 92 0

Total yds 251 323

Penalties 7-60 11-70

Punting 2-34.5 1-31.0

Fumbles lost 0-0 1-0

WW Adams 11-yard run

AW Nemesio 11-yard run

WW Gengler 43-yard run

AW Anderson 43-yard pass from Nemesio

WW Gengler 1-yard run

AW Wolthuizen 9-yard run

WW Westergard 33-yard run