WS football obliteratesWest Monona

The West Sioux football team defeated West Monona 70-22 Sept. 22 bringing their record to 5-0.

Scoring

WS Hunter Dekkers drops back to the 32 and throws a pass completion. Kade Lynott runs the ball from the 10 and carries the ball to the endzone. (29 yard gain). Jason Topete extra point is good.

WS Hunter Dekkers drops back to the 29 and throws a pass completion. Jake Lynott runs the ball from the 6 and carries the ball to the endzone. Jason Topete extra point is good.

WS Hunter Dekkers runs the ball from the 4 and carries the ball to the endzone. (1 yard gain). Jason Topete extra point is good.

WS Hunter Dekkers hands off ball at the 9. Jake Lynott runs the ball from the 9 and carries the ball to the endzone. (6 yard gain). Jason Topete extra point is good.

WS Hunter Dekkers hands off ball at the 4. Chase Koopmans runs the ball from the 4 and carries the ball to the endzone. (1 yard gain). Jason Topete extra point is good.

WS Blake DeRocher drops back to the 44 and throws an interception. Wyatt Johnson runs the ball from the 41 and carries the ball to the endzone. Jason Topete extra point is good.

WM Jason Topete kicks off from the 40. Calvin Coffman catches the kick at the 19 and carries the ball to the endzone. Blake DeRocher attempts the point after touchdown from the 6. Blake DeRocher hands off ball at the 6. Dylan Collison runs the ball from the 6 and is tackled at the 3 by Chase Koopmans (no gain).

WS Josh Heather kicks off from the 40 for WM. Chase Koopmans catches the kick at the 8 and carries the ball to the endzone. PENALTY on the Defense. Chase Koopmans, Holding, Repeat Down. The ball is placed at the 25.

WS Hunter Dekkers drops back to the 8 and throws a pass completion. Trevor Schuller carries the ball to the endzone. (5 yard gain). Jason Topete extra point is good.

WS Blake DeRocher punts from the 6 for WM. Jake Lynott catches the kick at the 50 and carries the ball to the endzone. Jason Topete extra point is good,

WS Hunter Dekkers drops back to the 46 and throws a pass completion. Victor Hernandez runs the ball from the 43 and carries the ball to the endzone. (43 yard gain). Jason Topete extra point is good!!

WM Blake DeRocher hands off ball at the 25. Keegan Holverson runs the ball from the 25 and carries the ball to the endzone. (22 yard gain). Blake DeRocher attempts the point after touchdown from the 6. Blake DeRocher hands off ball at the 6 to Dylan Collison who runs the ball from the 6 and carries the ball to the endzone. (3 yard gain) Two Point Conversion good.

WM Blake DeRocher hands off ball at the 17. Josh Heather runs the ball from the 17 and carries the ball to the endzone. (14 yard gain). Blake DeRocher attempts the point after touchdown from the 6. Blake DeRocher hands off ball at the 6 to Calvin Coffman who runs the ball from the 6 and carries the ball to the endzone. (3 yard gain) Two Point Conversion good.

WS Chase Ranschau hands off ball at the 40. Austin Barrera runs the ball from the 40 and carries the ball to the endzone. (57 yard gain). Jason Topete extra point is good.

Stats

WS WM

1st downs 19 11

Rushing yards 287 138

Passing yards 130 50

Total plays 38 55

Time of Possession 13:01 34:59

Penalties 6/49 4/26

Total offense 417 188

Fumbles-lost 1/1 0/3

Punts/Avg. 2/30.0 5/33.4

WS 28 – 35 – 7 – 0 = 70

WM 0 – 6 – 16 – 0 = 22