Plymouth County

Court News

New Judgments

State vs. James Paul Pumputis, pleaded guilty to contempt of court, he was sentenced to 10 days in jail, to be served concurrent with other sentences.

State vs. Cary Phillip Gandy, 26, Le Mars, pleaded guilty to violating no contact order, sentenced to seven days in jail.

Traffic Fines

State of Iowa vs. James Paul Pumputis, 43, Westfield,

State of Iowa vs. Gayle Allison Velasquez, 56, Sioux Falls, S.D., failure to obey stop sign $195.

State of Iowa vs. Keith Eugene Ryfoss, 52, Akron, speeding, judgment $108.

State of Iowa vs. Russell Bryan Cranery, 46, Le Mars, no valid driver’s license, judgment $472, no proof of insurance $573.

State of Iowa vs. Angela May Camano Alvarado, 36, Bethany, Okla., failure to obey stop sign, judgment $262.

State of Iowa vs. Ricky Lee Zimmerman, 47, Le Mars, dark winshield $127.

State of Iowa vs. Connie Louise Lalk, 58, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Omar Cazares Ruiz, 30, Le Mars, no valid driver’s license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Bradley William Milder, 52, Riverside, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Loren Clinton Boysen, 48, Lowry, Minn., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Dillon Michael Baatz, 19, Orange City, no valid driver’s license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Jon Sylverster Schoenfelder, 48, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jenny L. Hartman, 48, Westfield, dark window $127.

State of Iowa vs. Ronald W. Schmitt, 58, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Scott R.J. Williams, 25, Akron, operation without registration card or plate $127.

State of Iowa vs. Andrea Michelle Slota, 31, Indianola, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jason Dean Schoenrock, 47, Hinton, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Yanet Sarate, 34, Le Mars, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Ervin H. Scott, 52, Sioux City, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Duresa Jaro Kuffa, 26, Sioux City, speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Steven G. Toben, 36, Akron, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Mercedes Ann Ward, 24, Kingsley, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Antjuan Laron Bingham, 54, Storm Lake, speeding $182.

State of Iowa vs. Michael John Timp, 18, Le Mars, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Darlene Eloice Stieneke, 50, Washta, failure to obey stop sign $195.

State of Iowa vs. Gretchen Gail Adams, 17, Merrill, speeding $92.

State of Iowa vs. Jessica Michelle McClurg, 29, Cleghorn, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. John L. Ege, 68, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jose De Jesus Arce Jiminez, 65, Orange City, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. David Lee Ott, 67, Le Mars, failure to use seat belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Marleny Eugenia Lopez Calderon, 41, Sioux City, no valid driver’s license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Vernon James Haselhorst, 52, Randolph, Neb., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Ronald Ray Mathew, 72, Cleghorn, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Ty David Fischer, 20 Kingsley, speeding $87.

City of Akron vs. Sara Marie Mann, 32, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Dale Unruh Glendon, 37, Scotia, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Jonathan Peter Young, 29, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Charles Wayne Ellis, 19, Le Mars, failure to properly stop at railroad crossing $330.

City of Le Mars vs. Lea R. Acres, 26, Le Mars, operation with expired license $127.

City of Le Mars vs. Andrew Patrick McCormick, 31, Omaha, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Eric Matamoros, 21, Harlingen, Texas, speeding $100.

City of Le Mars vs. Joshua Andrew Michael Moreno, 22, Le Mars, failure to use safety belts.

City of Le Mars vs. Brian Lee Oldenkamp, 36, Sheldon, failure to obey traffic control device, judgment $262.

City of Le Mars vs. Daniel Lee Bottger, 21, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Abdiaziz Ahmed Ismail, 26, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Alexander John Casarez White, 18, Merrill, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Zachary Scott Polson, 32, Marcus, operating a non-registered vehicle $127.

City of Le Mars vs. Darren Lee Bennett, 51, Grayson Ga., speeding $114.

City of Le Mars vs. Erin Deanna Augustine, 27, Omaha, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Jose P. Galvez, 47, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Michael James Stewart, 30, Sheldon, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Adam J. Jelinek, 25, Omaha, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Kilie Maria Guest McKenzie, 28, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Aquilino Alvarado, 51, Grand Island, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Hollie Gray III, 24, West Des Moines, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Edin Alberto Perez Gonzalez, 27, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Chad Alan Olson, 45, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Roger E. Borne, Waterloo, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Kaitlin Reaka Tritz Etter, 29, Le Mars, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Ashley Marie Ruhland, 26, Salix, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Abdi Alinour Hussein, 32, St. Cloud, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Daniel Lee Myers, 38, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. John Tyrrell Epperson, 44, Boerne, Texas, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Emma C. Roth, 18, Omaha, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Shawn Lloyd Blomberg, 36, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Sandra R. Svehla, 65, Plainview, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Rick L. North, 67, Surprise, Ariz., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Chad Michael Winter, 42, Evansville, Ind., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Leah Lamfers, 54, Sioux Center, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Larry W. Crawford, 70, Lincoln, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Jose Ahmed Laureano, 41, Sioux City, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Spencer Dean Claussen, 54, Schaller, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Dennis O. Folkers, 69, Randolph, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. David Wayne McIntire, 63, Milford, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Kenneth Joesph Uhlir, Lonsdale, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Leonard Mark Gardner, 60, Lees Summit, M.O., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Jennifer Sierra Wise, 43, Grimes, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Kenneth Leroy Hansen, 67, Milford, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Richard Jay Couch, 62, Plattsmouth, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Donald Leo Francois, 56, Des Moines, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. David Alan Dawson, 44, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Jeremy Matthew Knapp, 39, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Jack Alan Rich, 73, Barnett, M.O., speeding $114.

Fine amounts listed do not include cents.