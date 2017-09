Plymouth County

Traffic Fines

City of Le Mars vs. Brian Lee Oldenkamp, 36, Sheldon, failure to obey traffic control device, judgment $262.

City of Le Mars vs. Daniel Lee Bottger, 21, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Abdiaziz Ahmed Ismail, 26, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Alexander John Casarez White, 18, Merrill, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Zachary Scott Polson, 32, Marcus, operating a non-registered vehicle $127.

City of Le Mars vs. Darren Lee Bennett, 51, Grayson Ga., speeding $114.

City of Le Mars vs. Erin Deanna Augustine, 27, Omaha, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Jose P. Galvez, 47, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Michael James Stewart, 30, Sheldon, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Adam J. Jelinek, 25, Omaha, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Kilie Maria Guest McKenzie, 28, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Aquilino Alvarado, 51, Grand Island, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Hollie Gray III, 24, West Des Moines, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Edin Alberto Perez Gonzalez, 27, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Chad Alan Olson, 45, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Roger E. Borne, Waterloo, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Kaitlin Reaka Tritz Etter, 29, Le Mars, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Ashley Marie Ruhland, 26, Salix, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Abdi Alinour Hussein, 32, St. Cloud, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Daniel Lee Myers, 38, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. John Tyrrell Epperson, 44, Boerne, Texas, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Emma C. Roth, 18, Omaha, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Shawn Lloyd Blomberg, 36, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Sandra R. Svehla, 65, Plainview, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Rick L. North, 67, Surprise, Ariz., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Chad Michael Winter, 42, Evansville, Ind., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Leah Lamfers, 54, Sioux Center, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Larry W. Crawford, 70, Lincoln, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Jose Ahmed Laureano, 41, Sioux City, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Spencer Dean Claussen, 54, Schaller, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Dennis O. Folkers, 69, Randolph, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. David Wayne McIntire, 63, Milford, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Kenneth Joesph Uhlir, Lonsdale, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Leonard Mark Gardner, 60, Lees Summit, M.O., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Jennifer Sierra Wise, 43, Grimes, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Kenneth Leroy Hansen, 67, Milford, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Richard Jay Couch, 62, Plattsmouth, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Donald Leo Francois, 56, Des Moines, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. David Alan Dawson, 44, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Jeremy Matthew Knapp, 39, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Jack Alan Rich, 73, Barnett, M.O., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Russell Bryan Cranery, 46, Le Mars, no valid driver’s license, judgment $472, no proof of insurance $573.

State of Iowa vs. Angela May Camano Alvarado, 36, Bethany, Okla., failure to obey stop sign, judgment $262.

State of Iowa vs. Ricky Lee Zimmerman, 47, Le Mars, dark winshield $127.

State of Iowa vs. Connie Louise Lalk, 58, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Omar Cazares Ruiz, 30, Le Mars, no valid driver’s license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Bradley William Milder, 52, Riverside, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Loren Clinton Boysen, 48, Lowry, Minn., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Dillon Michael Baatz, 19, Orange City, no valid driver’s license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Jon Sylverster Schoenfelder, 48, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jenny L. Hartman, 48, Westfield, dark window $127.

State of Iowa vs. Ronald W. Schmitt, 58, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Scott R.J. Williams, 25, Akron, operation without registration card or plate $127.

State of Iowa vs. Andrea Michelle Slota, 31, Indianola, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jason Dean Schoenrock, 47, Hinton, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Yanet Sarate, 34, Le Mars, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Ervin H. Scott, 52, Sioux City, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Duresa Jaro Kuffa, 26, Sioux City, speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Steven G. Toben, 36, Akron, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Mercedes Ann Ward, 24, Kingsley, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Antjuan Laron Bingham, 54, Storm Lake, speeding $182.

State of Iowa vs. Michael John Timp, 18, Le Mars, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Darlene Eloice Stieneke, 50, Washta, failure to obey stop sign $195.

State of Iowa vs. Gretchen Gail Adams, 17, Merrill, speeding $92.

State of Iowa vs. Jessica Michelle McClurg, 29, Cleghorn, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. John L. Ege, 68, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jose De Jesus Arce Jiminez, 65, Orange City, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. David Lee Ott, 67, Le Mars, failure to use seat belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Marleny Eugenia Lopez Calderon, 41, Sioux City, no valid driver’s license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Vernon James Haselhorst, 52, Randolph, Neb., speeding $114.

Fine amounts listed do not include cents.

Court News