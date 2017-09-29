Plymouth County Court News Week of August 20

Traffic Fines

State of Iowa vs. Ronald Arvell Watkins, 56, St. Louis, Mo., disobey traffic control at railroad crossing, judgement, $330.

State of Iowa vs. Emily Kay Walton, 17, Sioux City, speeding, judgement $119.

State of Iowa vs. Earl Goldberger, 57, St. Louis Park, Minn., speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Hugo A. Salazar, 53, Sioux City, speeding $141.

State of Iowa vs. Lawrence Kevin Brady, 22, Hiram, Ga., speeding $220.

State of Iowa vs. Ryan Jay Schoenfelder, 40, Westfield, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Adam Scott Clark, 23, Sioux City, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Miguel Vasquez Torres, 61, Sioux City, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Catherine A. Whittinghill, 50, Omaha, Neb., speeding, judgement, $141.

State of Iowa vs. Terry Michael Sheffy, 36, Sioux City, speeding, judgement, $141.

State of Iowa vs. Erin Elizabeth Byrens, 32, Omaha, Neb., speeding $100.

State of Iowa vs. Shaniece Nicole Kunkel Craig, 23, Merrill, speeding $229.

State of Iowa vs. Michael Joseph Kamphoff, 45, Cleghorn, speeding $100.

State of Iowa vs. Ahmed Abdullahi Hassan, 24, Le Mars, operating non-registered vehicle, judgement, $161.

State of Iowa vs. Michael Raymond Helvik, 46, Ackley, axle 1-5 over legal weight limit, judgment $633.

State of Iowa vs. Michael Raymond Helvik, 46, Ackley, axle 2-5 over legal weight limit, judgment $849.

State of Iowa vs. Zachary James Klingbeil, 19, Merrill, failure to provide proof of financial liability, judgment, $566.

State of Iowa vs. David Lawrence Daniel, 60, Merrill, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Kevin Sean Hanson, 34, Sioux City, failure to maintain or use sadety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Jessica Jean Dittmer, 27, Elk Point, S.D., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Timothy Luke Miller, 32, Remsen, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Treven Jacob Buhr, 23, Thurston, Neb., speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Exequiel Chaves Ramos, 19, Worthington, Minn., no valid driver’s license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Alesia Kay Sissel, 57, Sioux City, speeding $181.

State of Iowa vs. Kevin A. Netley, 38, Akron, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Johnathan Cruz, 31, Sioux City, operation without registration card or plate $127.

State of Iowa vs. Johnathan Cruz, 31, Sioux City, no valid drivers license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Elizabeth Marie Prescott, 21, Alton, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Madeline Diaz, 27, Sioux City, speeding $173.

State of Iowa vs. Ilamarie Ruth Schult, 65, Sioux Falls, S.D., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Milford Gary Herman, 77, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. James Matthew Wright, 24, Moville, dark window or windsheild $119.

State of Iowa vs. Larry Dean Axlund, 75, Sioux City, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Cole Steven Loehr, 21, Spencer, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Jacob Jeffery Williams Bergman, 21, Akron, speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Samantha Renee Barkley, 26, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Alex Joseph Krier, 27, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Lee Edward Grage, 65, Remsen, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

City of Hinton vs. Jorge Bucio Olivares, 22, Sioux Center, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Maxine Mary Hutchinson, 55, Dakota Dunes, S.D., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Sawyer Joseph Kieffer, 22, Findlay, Ohio, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Mandy Jane Staab, 28, Le Mars, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Roger Dale Ver Mulm, 60, Sioux Center, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Eric Andrew Hermanson, 56, Kingsley, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Caitlyn Elizabeth Bruns, 29, Ames, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Terry Allen Frazee, 59, Merrill, contempt- failure to pay amounts $1072.50.

City of Le Mars vs. Christian James Fritz, 18, Paullina, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Aaron Andrew Sepanski, 43, Ankeny, speeding, judgement $120.

City of Merrill vs. Brad Lee Barton, 39, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Alexander Daniel Carnahan, 32, Altoona, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Rodolfo Garzancancino, Fillmore, Cal., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Kimberly R. Root, 20, Omaha, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Francisco Mendez Magana, 38, South Sioux City, Neb., unsafe approach to certain stationary vehicle $114.

City of Merrill vs. Han Seung Yup, 40, Oak Park, Ill., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Marques Mitchell, 24, Omaha, Neb., speeding, judgement $181.

City of Merrill vs. Fabiola Montoya Puga, 32, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Leslie Jissel Mendoza, 19, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Gregory Alton Collins, 48, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Ann Ingersoll Wendy, 55, Glenwood, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Michael Ray Pugh, 56, Bowling Green, Minn., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Ryan Christopher Baumgart, 32, Denver, Co., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Warren Henry Schmitt, 24, Dakota Dunes, S.D., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Matthew McLaughlin Jackson, 66, Decorah, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Brandon Isaac Kerns, 41, Aurora, Co., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Rebecca Rodriguez, 51, Eagle Pass, Texas, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Gail J. Hochstein, 65, Wayne, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Brandon Michael Christiansen, 24, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Milton M. Garcia Coto, 31, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Jordan Derek Moss, 29, Hull, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Megan Renee McLaury, 27, Sioux Falls, S.D., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Emily Ann Rouse, 21, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Kacy Lavonne Wolf, 22, Cleghorn, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Laurel Lynn Poppema, 48, Orange City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Jenny Kay Kaddee, 37, Worthington, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Andrew John Nilges, 32, N. Sioux City, S.D., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Alexandra Marie Dreckman, 22, Marcus, failure to stop or yeild sign $195.

City of Merrill vs. Kyle Ray Blacker, 23, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Tyler James Blacker, 20, Fairbank, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Austin D. Yardley, 20, Omaha, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Nicholas M. Matchen, Chicago, Ill., speeding $114.

Fines listed above do not include cents.