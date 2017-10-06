Plymouth County Court News August 1- 14

Civil Judgments

AAA Collections, Inc. vs. Serena M. Ackerman, court costs $185, judgment $8,046.30 plus $212.84 for original costs, total judgment $8,259.14.

Hawkeye Adjustment Service vs. Clarence & Annagail Renee Fetterman, court costs $85, plus 3.23% interest from 8/13/17 t $2,545.96.

AAA Collections, Inc. vs. Shane W. Kraft, court costs $85, plus 3.23% interest from 8/15/17, total judgment $1,349.92.

Accounts Management vs. Deb Robertson Spade, court costs $105, plus 3.23% interest from 8/15/17 total judgment $301.74.

Scott Rohmiller vs. Chris Danielson dba Great Lakes Countertops & Kitchens, court costs $95, plus interest 3.23% total judgment $5,000.

L.F. Noll vs. Scott Wayne Mitchell, court costs $85 plus 3.23% interest from 8/14/17 total judgment $969.06.

Hawkeye vs. Kevin & Dawn M. DeRochie, court costs $85, plus 3.23% from 6/14/17 for a total judgment of $1,531.38.

Dispositions

State vs. Robert Leslie Call, sheriff’s room and board $1200 court costs $2,720.62, fine $315, judgment totalling $3,145.87.

State vs. Donna Marie Johnson, 61, Alcester, S.D., sheriff’s room & board, court costs $112.72, fine $1,250 judgment totalling $2,810.22.

State vs. Kyle Patrick Sitzmann, 29, Hinton, sheriff’s medical cost $177, court cost $2,380.19, fine $625 judgment totalling $3,358.94.

State vs. Amie Ann Utech, 41, Sioux City, probation violation driving while license revoked, sentenced to original incarceration term, term suspended, 2 years probation, court reporter fee $40, restitution to victim Lauren Falck $578.08, fine $750, fine suspended, attend empathy course, substance abuse mental health evaluation, sent to residential facility court costs $278.08 total restitution $728.07, entire judgment totalling $1,131.59.

State vs. Aaron Lee Wayman, 33, Le Mars, count 01 domestic abuse/assault, third offense, court costs $713.69 pleaded guilty, a $750 suspended fine, cost of transport to Oakdale Prison $359.69, sentence to 5 years prison, to be served consecutively for both counts, count 02, child endangerment, pleaded guilty, suspended fine $625, prison sentence 2 years.

State vs. Andrew Rayn Kent, 21, Des Moines, possession controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, court costs $2,026.54, fine $625, Sheriff’s room & board $280 all costs toalling $3,005.29.

State vs. Jim Richard Langley, Jr, 33, Hawarden, jailed for probation violation court costs $659.49, fine $315 total judgment $1,354.74.

State vs. Laura Vanderwaal, 34, Remsen, count 1 – possession controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, class C felony, count 4 – drug tax stamp violation, sentenced to 10 years in prison, 10 years suspended, probation 5 years, and sent to residential facility, counts 2, 3 & 5, dismissed, c. $93.82, fine $1,750 $2,726.32

State vs. Dianna M. Winder, 34, Rock Valley, pleaded guilty tampering with records, she received a two-year suspended prison sentence, a suspended fine, and one year of probation, court costs of $121.50, judgment totalling $246.50.

State vs. Jacob Ordine Tastad, Sheriff’s room & board $280, fine $1,875, court costs $411.50, total judgment $2,952.

State vs. Vanessa Marie Mitchell, 22, Akron, arrested and taken to jail. She pleaded guilty to domestic abuse/assault first offense, sentenced to time served, court costs and sheriff’s room amd board, $111.48.

Traffic Fines

State of Iowa vs. Ryan Christopher Keene, 26, Downey, Cal., speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Becky J. Herbert, 34, Akron, failure to maintain control, judgment $262.

State of Iowa vs. Darrel Edward Hansen, 69, Larchwood, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Troy Jacob Langhoff, 49, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. William Tyler Allen, 40, Remsen, dark windshield $127.

State of Iowa vs. Pete Raymond Jones, 61, Mason City, failure to comply with safety regulations $127.

State of Iowa vs. Mahad Mohamud Farah, 26, Columbia, Minn., operating no-registered vehicle $161.

State of Iowa vs. Donna F. Dickman, 56, Remsen, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Kyle James Timmerman, 28, Alvord, dark windshield $161.

State of Iowa vs. Devonee Alexis Towner, 22, Sioux City, speeding $181.

State of Iowa vs. Jordan Gage Walker, 19, Sioux Falls, S.D., speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Marisela Vasques, 21, Merrill, no valid drivers license $335.

State of Iowa vs. Melanie C. Brown, 34, Akron, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jerry Lee Petersen, 65, Milford, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Nicklaus Eugene McDonald, 44, Rock Valley, operation without registration card or plate $127.

State of Iowa vs. Morgan James Staab, 19, Remsen, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Courtney Marie Kilberg, 31, Sioux City, dark window or windshield $127.

State of Iowa vs. Jesse Miguel Espinoza, 17, Sioux City, no valid drivers license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Mikayla Theresa Jean Smith, 20, Oyens, speeding $181.

State of Iowa vs. Michael Raymond Helvik, 46, Ackley, maximum gross weight violation $633.

State of Iowa vs. Michael Raymond Helvik, 46, Ackley, maximum group axle weight violation, dismissed.

State of Iowa vs. Michael Raymond Helvik, 46, Ackley, maximum group axle weight violation, dismissed.

State of Iowa vs. Michael C. Weiss, 31, Saint Charles, Ill., speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Jaeson Michael Eastgate, 20, Le Mars, speeding $92.

State of Iowa vs. Carlos Brenes Lira, 49, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Juan Espinosa Miranda, 48, Sioux City, speeding $92.

State of Iowa vs. Joseph James Spangler, 56, Morgan, Minn., operation without registration card or plate $127.

State of Iowa vs. Jessica Maria Alvarez, 28, Sioux Center, use electronic communication device $100.

State of Iowa vs. Arnold James Severson, 77, Clear Lake, S.D., failure to maintain control $200.

State of Iowa vs. Aholelei Toki Jr., 45, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Alex James Burnett, 17, Le Mars, speeding $260.

State of Iowa vs. Shalene Christine Vanbeek, 37, Paullina, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Reagan Curtis Frankl, 17, Elk Point, S.D., failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Elizabeth Jeanne Blatchford, 33, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jamie Lea Colby, 34, Volga, S.D., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Andrea D. Kordik, 24, Papillion, Neb., speeding $92.

State of Iowa vs. Austin Luann Black, 28, Bellevue, Neb., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jordan Elizabeth Knot, 27, Jenison, Mich., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Brian A. Hemmelgarn, 25, Fort Recovery, Ohio, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Janelle Derby, 30, Sioux City, speeding $100.

City of Le Mars vs. Travis M. Vanvoorst, 38, Le Mars, operation without registration $161.

City of Le Mars vs. Jared J. Anderson, 29, Remsen, operation without registration $127.

City of Le Mars vs. Roman Fyodorovich Rob De Jong, 19, Orange City, possession of alcohol/beer $330.

City of Merrill vs. Maria Elizabeth Katsadouros, 28, Flat Rock, N.C., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Anne Dahl Carrie, 40, White Bear Lake, Minn., speeding $100.

City of Merrill vs. Henry Hung Thanh Nguyen, 57, Sioux City, speeding $100.

City of Merrill vs. Arely Barragan Francisca, 41, Bigelow, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Stephen R. Creason, 45, Omaha, Neb., speeding $181.

City of Merrill vs. Miguel Venegas, 22, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Sixta Leon Delermas, 62, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Krist Marie Beerman, 38, Slayton, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Caleb Joel Groenweg, 23, Rock Valley, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Jasmine Ruth Manier, 30, Worthington, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Lynell Renae Langel, 51, Milford, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Lissette Smith, 36, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Tanner Ray Versteeg, 22, Little Rock, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Steven R. Larson, 54, Creighton, Neb., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Alexander Christopher Melton, 22, Boone, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Aliece Marie Kardell, 21, Vermillion, S.D., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Jose A. Morales, 41, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. James E. Heger, 42, Papillion, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Emma Louise Kaye Carlson, 20, Richfield, Minn., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Gordon C. Rave, 55, Walthill, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Alana Alexis Askew, 19, Fremont, Neb., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. William Edward Wakeman, 17, Waterloo, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Herminia Gutierrez Deanda, 33, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $181.

City of Merrill vs. John Berwyn Huizenga, 47, Hull, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Afton Hanelle Dailey, 32, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. James D. Marriott, 69, Omaha, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Brady Stphen Gonzales, 25, Orange City, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Cynthea Kay Thompson, 62, Sioux City, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Mohamed G. Salad, 58, Brampton, Ontario, Can., speeding $114.

Fine amounts listed do not include cents.