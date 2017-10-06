Plymouth CountCourt News Week of August 14-28

Civil Judgments

Thomas Dye vs. Leon Herbst aka Herbst Repair, court costs $85, plus 3.24% interest from 8/22/17on the balance of $835.35.

Tommy Thompson vs. Ricke W. & Marian T. Langel dba JTTR Enviro LLC, amended of judgment to appeal for breach of manure easement contract following an appeal. Judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $70,909.22 is vacated and hereby entered in $43,909.22 and judgment entered in favor of the plaintiff for $3,000 for appellate attorney fees.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Amy Johnson, court costs $85, plus 3.24% interest from 8/23/17 $2,317.66

Zollman Chiropractic vs. Stachia Heydon, court costs $95, plus 3.24% interest from 8/23/17on the balance of $1,009.52.

AAA Collections ,Inc. vs. Scott A. & Lisa M. Reiter, c. $105, plus 3.24% interest from 8/23/17 $989.65

Capital One Bank vs. Timothy L. Waller, court costs $85, plus 3.24% interest from 8/23/17 on the balance of $1,067.84.

Discover Bank vs. Laura M. Husman, court costs $185.

Dispositions

State vs. Derek James Bradshaw, 34, Ireton, arrested for driving while intoxicated, second offense, he pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to 365 days in jail, with 358 being suspended. He was also sentenced to two years on probation, REAP, and court costs of $100, fine $$1,875, for his total judgment of $2,641.25.

State vs. Todd Allen Hines, was found guilty of contempt/failure to pay fines, and was sentenced to jail for 30 days, sheriff’s room & board $1,200, c. $2,691.99, fine $9,419.19, total judgment $12,521.29.

State vs. Allison Katlin Lockmiller, 23, Sioux City, dismissed, c. $100.

State vs. Brian Marcel Matgen, 40, Remsen, arrested, jailed for carrying weapons, pleaded guilty, blood alcohol .129, c. $180, fine $300, T $585

State vs. Lonnie Lavoy Richardson, 50, Kingsley, sheriff’s room & board $1,160, c. $2,141, fine $625, total judgments $3,120.07.

State vs. Corey Nicholas Peters, 21, Le Mars, dismissed, court costs $479, fine $1,443.10, total jusdgments $2,494.60.

State vs. Jaclynn Marie Schwartz, 26, Sioux City, was arrested while driving with her license revoked, she was jailed, court costs $100, fine $1,000, total judgment $1,450.

State vs. Micheala Marie Trebilcock, 36, Sheldon, judgment to grant school release approved, ordered work release, to btain GED, start serving jail sentence 9/15/17, attend REAP, two years on probation, court costs $241.50, fine $1,875, total costs $2,782

State vs. Austin James Loers-Peters, possession drug paraphernalia second offense, sentenced to jail 180 days, with 178 days suspended, one-year probation, comply with recommendations of parole officer, c. $100, fine $315 t $660.25

State vs. Dawn Marie Wright, 50, Le Mars, possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, this is in violation of her probation, dismissed, discharged from probation 8/18/17, court costs $296.50, fine $315, total judgment $856.75.

State vs. Thomas Allen Bibler, 35, Le Mars, murder in the first degree, motion for trial to start 12/19/17 from arrest and charge 6/11/16, and medical cost $186.

State vs. Charles Eduard Holmes, 48, Merrill, driving while license revoked, Sheriff’s room & board $40, court cost $171.50, fine $625 for a total of $1,015.25.

State vs. Amie Ann Utech, 41, Sioux City, theft – second degree, count one sentence 5 years of incarceration for 12/10/16 charge, second count dismissed, court costs $278.52 restitution $728.07, fine $750 totaling $1,131.59.

New Judgments

State vs. Ryan Zachary Van Maanen, 19, was arrested for possession drug paraphernalia, jailed, pleaded guilty and ordered to pay court costs of $60, and other costs totaling $195.

Raquel Leann Yoerger, 19, Le Mars, was arrested, jailed and pleaded guilty, court costs $100, fine $200, and other costs totaling $465.

Traffic Fines

State of Iowa vs. Keegan Taylor Bak, 24, Hinton, no proof of insurance $397.

State of Iowa vs. Shane Edmund Vondrak, 42, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Leslie Jany Delgado Pelaez, 26, Sioux City, dark window/windshield $127.

State of Iowa vs. Samantha Ann Orton, 27, Le Mars, use of electonic device, judgment $120.

State of Iowa vs. Hailey Marie Joy, 16, Washta, speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Jacob William Guenther, 20, West Union, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Bisrat Abraham Yetbarek, 67, Sioux Falls, S.D., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Allison Marie Bohlke, 33, Hinton, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Teressa Marie Bleil, 45, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Mathew Evan Morehead, 23, Westfield, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Lance Mitchell Gulbronson, 21, Merrill, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Morgan Carmene Schoenrock, 17, Hinton, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way $200.

State of Iowa vs. Katherine Elizabeth Price, 20, Merrill, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Christoper Robert Williams, 45, Le Mars, dark window/windshield $27.

State of Iowa vs. Stacey Padilla, 20, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. John Steven Peters, 31, Cleghorn, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Kay Lynn Kosters, 56, Sioux Center, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Brooke T. Korselman, 19, Hull, dark window/windshield $127.

State of Iowa vs. Shauna Marie Buckingham, 27, Cherokee, failure to carry registration $87.

State of Iowa vs. Lisa Lynne McCardle, 57, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Byron A. Felten, 62, Aurelia, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Adilene Garcia Garcia, 25, Sioux City, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Kevin Leonard Majeres, 45, Alton, registration violation $87.

State of Iowa vs. Nova Lynn Kamradt, 45, Sioux City, speeding $186.

State of Iowa vs. Cassandra Jo Bohlke, 28, Kingsley, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Laura Lorene Sprague, 42, Sioux City, speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Aaron T. Schneider, 40, Akron, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Taylor Nicole De Boer, 20, Le Mars, speeding $181.

State of Iowa vs. Justin Bradley Albertsen, 30, Sioux City, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Thadeus Egan Mason, 22, Sioux City, registration violation $92.

City of Hinton vs. Lori Jean Kaskie, 55, Sioux City, turning from improper lane $195.

City of Hinton vs. Celena Rae Feller, 16, Le Mars, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Todd Eugene Cooley, 27, Omaha, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Jerzey Gates Waderich, 19, Moville, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Karen K. Pokorny, 52, Bennington, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Carrie Jean Haffner, 36, Terrill, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Daniel D. Schwager, 56, Clearwater, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Andre Rahsaan Harris, 21, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. John Charles Flanery, 44, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Cristian Quinones, 24, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Sara Louise Vaydich, 42, Hinton, speeding $114.

City of Le Mars vs. Jose Vasquez, 48, Le Mars, speeding $114.

City of Le Mars vs. Thomas Martin Arens, 79, Le Mars, failure to observe stop sign $195.

City of Merrill vs. Ky Taylor Haub, 47, Ft. Dodge, speeding $141.

City of Merrill vs. Shannon Alonzo Hoffman, 46, Lewellen, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Veronica Gisel Deleon Perez, 23, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Irma Vargas Delatorre, 30 South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $141.

City of Merrill vs. Kevin Eugene Ernest, 47, Winter Park, Fla., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Edith Paola Munoz, 21, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Susan B. Clyne, 60, Lincoln, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Andrew Loche, 57, Sioux City, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Sheila Amy Ewing, 60, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Chase Lee Rasmussen, 24, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. John Brent Feikema, 68, Lismore, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Kevin Mark Bjerke, 46, Golden Valley, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Pat Lee Lotspeich, Jr., 37, Mankato, Minn., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Debra E. Nugent, 57, Elkhorn, Neb., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Floyd D. Koehn, 60, Halstead, Kan., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Jaydon Edward Harskamp, 19, Boyden, speeding $181.

City of Merrill vs. Dineshraam Angalamman Vennila, 30, Omaha, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Lisa Marie Kallhoff, 34, Ft. Calhoun, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Vincent K. Kuyvenhoven, 54, Orland Park, Ill., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Glenn William Simmons, 58, Bellaire, Texas, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Christopher Keun Calhoun, 19, Le Mars, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Cynthia Joy Kraemer, 59, Eden Prairie, Minn., speeding $114.

Fine amounts listed do not include cents.