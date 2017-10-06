Homicide investigation continues in death of a man by gunshot near Akron

Plymouth County Sheriff's Report:

On Oct. 6 at 12:15 a.m. the Plymouth County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a medical emergency at a rural Akron residence. The caller stated that someone had been shot and requested an ambulance along with law enforcement.

The caller stated that the address where help was needed was 13203 Evergreen Ave., Akron. When officers arrived they discovered a white male in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound. The Akron Ambulance crew arrived and transported the victim to Mercy Medical Center is Sioux City where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The Woodbury County Medical Examiner was notified and has requested that an autopsy be conducted by the State of Iowa Medical Examiner's Offie in Ankeny, IA.

Upon further investigation by the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, it is believed that the manner of death is a result of an act of homicide. Assistance in processing the scene was provided by the Le Mars and Akron Police Departments.

Law enforcement has been summoned to this residence in the past for incidents of domestic abuse and disturbances.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. today (Friday) Becky J. Hebert, age 33 of Akron, was arrested in Le Mars without incident and charged with Murder in the 2nd degree, a Class B felony. She is accused of willfully and deliberately causing the death of another.

The investigation has allowed officers to learn that Ms. Hebert and the deceased had been arguing and having a disagreement prior to the shooting. There was a witness to the shooting and there were others in the residence at the time, however no other persons were injured.

The name of the deceased will be released at a later time. No other individuals are bing sought in conjunction with this homicide. Investigators are continuing to work on the case and additional details may be released later.

There will be a news conference regarding this incident at 3 p.m. today at the Plymouth County Law Enforcement Center, 451 14th Ave. NE, Le Mars.