John B. Spurlock, 76

John B. Spurlock of Sioux City, IA, passed away on Friday, September 29, 2017, at a local hospital. A Prayer Service will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 4 at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel with family present at 6:00 p.m. A private family interment will follow on Thursday at Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites by the United States Army.

John was born on July 19, 1941, to John and Lucille Spurlock in Sioux City. He was a veteran, and served in the U.S. Army. John was known for his dancing. He won several dance contests in his days of youth. You name it, he could dance it. John worked for several years at Gateway before its closing. After he retired, he volunteered at the W. H. Over Museum in Vermillion, South Dakota.

He was proud of his work as a designer and builder of display cases. He was a perfectionist.

John was a friend of 40 years with Bill and Bob.

He is survived by a sister, Judy Svendsen (Ray), a daughter Gabrielle Shay, nieces and nephews Terry Svendsen (Jennifer), Shelly Ouellette, Shelbie Ouellette, Nick Svendsen, Austin Svendsen, Blake Ouellette, Autumn Svendsen, and Mikki Demary.

He is preceded in death by his parents and both sets of grandparents.