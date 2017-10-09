Arthur Friedrich and Sharon Friedrich

Arthur Friedrich died in early October 2017. He was born in Akron, Iowa in April 1936; the son of Herman and Catherine Friedrich, local farmers.

A graduate of Westmar College and the University of South Dakota, he taught at Magnolia, Logan and Rock Valley, Iowa. His many mathematics and physics students remember him fondly.

He is survived by his daughter Beth of Omaha, Nebraska and a nephew Norman Donald Friedrich of Norfolk, Virginia.

No service is requested.

Sharon Friedrich was born in Sioux City, Iowa in July 1942; the daughter of Woodrow and Joyce (Edwards) Nelson. Sharon died in May 2016.

She was raised as an “Army brat” and lived in such locations as Kentucky, occupied Japan, San Francisco, South Dakota, and Texas.

She graduated from Morningside College in 1965 and taught on an Indian reservation in New Mexico before coming to Rock Valley where she was an English teacher for three years.

She is survived by her daughter Beth currently residing in Omaha, Nebraska and a brother Dennis (Jenny) Nelson of Nutrioso, Arizona.