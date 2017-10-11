Plymouth County Sheriff’s Report:

On September 7, 2017, the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the mayor of the City of Westfield, Iowa.

The Mayor advised that they believe that a Fund Raiser account for the Public Park and the T-Ball complex was missing funds.

An investigation was done, and with that investigation a Warrant of Arrest was issued for Angela Lynn Sorensen of 212 Elm Street, of Westfield, Iowa. Angela Lynn Sorensen was the former City Clerk of the City of Westfield, Iowa.

Today (Wed., Oct. 11) Angela Lynn Sorensen was arrested on that arrest warrant in Le Mars, Iowa. Bond was set at $5,000.

The charge is Theft in the 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony.

Sorensen appeared before the Judge of Plymouth County and was released on her own signature.

Former Westfield City Clerk arrested