MS Girls Volleyball finishes season

Posted October 19, 2017 at 7:05 pm

The 8th Graders are in red and the 7th Graders are in black. Back Row: Megan Meinen, Nevaeh Beyer, Kailey Jackson, Natalie Nielsen, Sabrina Gutierrez, Chloee Colt, Keira Hillrichs. Third Row: Madison Green, Hailey Jackson, Emmalee Wilken, Taryn Wilken, Aubie Hartman, Jadin Hartman, Jersey Wendel, Sadie Toben, Cassie Miller (not pictured). Second Row: Skye Small, Alexa Swoyer, Mikenna Fairbanks, Natalie Olson, Ellie Martinsen, Lauryn Saathoff. Front Row: Katie Johnson, Sophia Martinac, Alyssa Nemesio, Emma Robinson, Faith Brown.

