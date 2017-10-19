Senior Spotlight

￼

Payton

Green

By: Skylar Otten

Payton Michael Green also known as P.Green was born in Sioux City, Iowa on April 11, 2000. His parents are Becky Patton and Joe Green. Payton has two sisters, Josie and Madison.

He is involved in football, weight lifting, and choir. His favorite sport is football.

Payton’s favorite movie is The 5th Quarter. Some of Payton’s favorite musicians are Tim McGraw and Rodney Atkins.

P.Green’s favorite childhood memory is playing backyard football at the park.

When he was young Payton imagined himself as an astronaut.

Payton’s favorite saying is “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

P.Green’s most memorable moment was playing at the UNI Dome in 2015.

Making memories with friends is what Payton likes most about high school.

Advice Payton gives to underclassmen is don’t take things for granted and appreciate the small things.

Payton’s biggest regret about high school is not trying different things.

His greatest achievement in high school was going to the UNI Dome. If Payton could relive any moment it would be again going to the UNI Dome his sophomore year.

When asked what his favorite excuse for not turning in homework, Payton said, “left it at home.” His favorite reason for being tardy is that he was in the bathroom.

P.Green’s favorite high school class is P.E. because you get out of the desks and get to move around.

Payton plans to attend college after graduating high school.