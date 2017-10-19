Question of the Week

By: Brady Bergman

This week students and staff were asked “If you had your human body, but the head of an animal, what animal would you pick and why?”

Senior Quinn Bundy said, “Lion, because they have got a luscious flow.”

Leighton Blake, a junior, said “Raccoons, because their face looks cool.”

Science teacher Joel Schroeder said, “Dragonfly, the dragonfly’s eyes make up approximately 90% of their head. They have 360 degree vision so I would be able to see in every direction. In addition, if insects were human size they would be terrifying.”

Freshmen Carter Meinen said, “Hippo, because they are huge!”

Aaron Hartman, a junior, said “A Rhino, it would be pretty cool, and you could hit anything and it wouldn’t hurt!”

Freshmen Hailey Wilken answered, “A monkey, because its my favorite animal and they’re funny.”

Sophomore Tyson Lamp, answered, “A chameleon, because I could look all directions.”

Darwin Kluender, said he would choose a lion because he grew up watching Thundercats.

Sophomore Chance Foster said, “I would be an owl so I could turn my head a full 360 degrees.”

Shiloh Steen, a senior, said, “A horse, horses are elegant animals.”