JV & C-Team football post a 2-3 record over their last 5 games

By: Brandon Tentinger

On Monday, September 18, the JV team won a close contest with Gehlen Catholic by a score of 14-12.

Leading the offense was quarterback Jack Anderson, who had 10 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown and threw for 88 yards and 1 touchdown. Cole Moffatt carried the ball 9 times for 55 yards and Levi Hemmelrick rushed 4 times for 12 yards and caught 1 pass. Donovan Irizarry caught a 55 yard touchdown pass. Chris Steffen had a 25 yard reception and Hunter Walkingstick also had a catch.

The leaders on the defensive side were Walkingstick with 8 tackles, Jeremy Bosse with 7 tackles, Moffatt and Hemmelrick each had 6 tackles, and Logan Smith, Daytona Foley, Anderson, and Chance Foster each had 4 tackles.

By: Brandon Tentinger

The Westerner JV team traveled to Hinton on Tuesday, September 26, losing a tough match by a score of 22-20. Only partial stats were available due to camera failure.

Leading the offense were Jack Anderson who rushed for 127 yards on 19 carries with 3 touchdowns. Other contributors on the offense included Zach Leekley-Musel who rushed for 17 yards and a caught a 9 yard pass, Levi Hemmelrick rushed for 16 yards and caught a pass, Ethan Lahr caught 3 passes for 29 yards, Dominic Trobaugh caught 1 pass for 20 yards, and Donovan Irizarry caught one pass for 3 yards.

By: Brandon Tentinger

On Thursday, September 28, the Westerner C-team lost to Dakota Valley 38-0.

Leading the offense were Cole Moffatt who had 24 rushes for 83 yards. Sam Mullinix added 9 rushes for 36 yards and caught 2 passes for 17 yards. Hunter Walkingstick rushed 9 times for 44 yards and completed 3 passes.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tanner Derochie had 4 tackles and 2 sacks, Jeremy Bosse added 4 tackles and a sack, and Cecil Kidd made 3 tackles.

By: Brandon Tentinger

West Lyon visited A-W on Tuesday, October 3. The Westerner JV team were beat 36-8.

Leading the offense were Jack Anderson, who completed 17 of 29 passes for 135 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. Chris Steffen caught 4 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown, Levi Hemmelrick had 3 pass receptions for 13 yards, Ethan Lahr caught 2 passes for 10 yards, Zach Leekley-Musel caught 3 passes for 24 yards, Leighton Blake caught 2 passes for 23 yards, Dominic Trobaugh caught 2 passes for 9 yards, and Donovan Irizarry caught 1 pass for 5 yards.

Leading the defense were Hemmelrick with 11 tackles, Logan Smith, Jeremy Bosse, and Cody Hillrichs each had 9 tackles. Anderson added 7 tackles and Sam Mullinix made 5 tackles.

By: Brandon Tentinger

On Monday, October 9, the Westerner JV team defeated the Unity Christian Knights by a score of 39-0.

The offensive line lead the way with great blocking, allowing the team to rush for 392 yards and pass for 40 yards.

Jack Anderson had 15 rushes for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns and completed 2 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. Zach Leekley-Musel rushed for 147 yards and 3 touchdowns. Levi Hemmelrick had 5 rushes for 36 yards, Tanner Derochie had 6 rushes for 51 yards, and Leighton Blake added 1 rush for 2 yards.

Leading the defense were Anderson with 5 tackles, Jeremy Bosse, Hemmelrick, and Kaden Hebert each had 4 tackles.

The Westerners final JV game of the season is at South O’Brien on Monday, October 16.