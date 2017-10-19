A-W wins home finale

By Hank Krause

The Akron-Westfield Westerners defeated the Rams of Maple Valley- Anthon-Oto, 23-6 in the final home game of 2017.

MVAO took the opening kick off at their own 39 and marched 61 yards using nine plays to take the early lead, 6-0.

The Ram’s lead was short-lived as Christian Wolthuizen took the kick-off and returned it 64 yards to score. Juan Sanchez added the point after to give A-W the lead, which they never relinquished.

Following a Ram punt to the 50, A-W’s AJ Nemesio found Conner Anderson open in the end zone to score, and A-W led 15-6. A-W had another chance to score as they moved the ball to the MV 13, but the drive died out at that point.

Ely Funderman was the heart and soul of the Ram’s attack. He ran for 185 yards and tried to keep them in the game.

The third quarter was a lot of miscues and punts as neither team made a serious threat.

The fourth quarter proved to be kind of interesting. MVAO drove to the A-W one yard line with a first down. MVAO had four cracks at the good line but Skylar Otten, Brandon Tentinger, Sanchez and Quinn Bundy made critical stops to hold the Rams out of the end zone.

A-W, starting at their own 1/2 yard line, started what was probably the best drive of the year. Using 13 plays, A-W drove the length of the field before Nick Jacobs ran in from a yard out to make it 23-6.

The defense played pretty well as Wolthuizen again led with nine stops. Nick Jacobs, John Armstrong, Bundy, and Sanchez all made good contacts. Anderson and Reagan Frankl both had interceptions to stymie the Rams.

Scoring

A-W 7-8-0-8 = 23

MVAO 6-0-0-0 = 6

MVAO Morley 1-yard run, PAT no good

A-W Wolthuizen 64-yard kick return, PAT good

A-W Anderson 40-yard pass, PAT good

A-W Jacobs 1-yard run, PAT good

A-W MVAO

11 First downs 16

35-91 Rushes Rushing 51-218

10-24-1 Passing 8-19-2

167 Passing yards 46

264 Total yards 258

2-10 Penalties 8-20

2-0 Fumbles-lost 1-0

5-33.3 Punting 7-24.9