A-W volleyball takes two at triangular

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team took two matches at the triangular with Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn/Remsen Union and Trinity at MMCRU Oct. 12.

Vs MMCRU: 3-1; 25-13, 21-25, 25-10, 25-17

Vs. Trinity: 3-0; 25-17, 25-24, 25-16

Season Team Stats

Record: 12-14-0

Sets: 74, 35-39

Kills: 356, 4.81 average per set

Attack Attempts: 1,404

Serves: 872, serve successes 773

Aces: 101, average per set 1.36

Assists: 315, average per set 4.26

Digs: 702, average per set 9.49

Block assists: 85, average per set 1.54

Solo blocks: 29

A-W faced Siouxland Christian Oct. 17 in first round of Regionals in Akron. Winner to face Gehlen in Le Mars Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.