People invited to participate in Chamber’s Trunk-or-Treat

The Akron Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking people who want to participate in the second annual Trunk-or-Treat on Halloween, which is Oct. 31.

“We are going with a “Traditional Halloween” theme — meaning dress your trunk up in pumpkins, ghosts, spiders and anything else that goes along with that theme. We are asking that no one does anything too scary — nothing gory and no clowns!” said Chamber’s Halloween Committee coordinator Lori Rabey. “If you Google on the internet ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ you can come up with a lot of ideas. Last year we had a great turnout.”

Those wishing to participate in the Trunk-or-Treat activity must:

• Preregister with Lori Rabey at Security National Bank. Call 568-2472 or email her at lrabey@snbonline.com. This will allow the Chamber Halloween Committee to know how many parking spaces to reserve. When preregistering, a designated parking space will be assigned.

• Set up “trunks” by 4:45 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 in your designated parking space. Park your vehicle into the designated parking space so that your trunk is toward the street. Trunk-or-treaters will walk along Reed Street between Iowa Highway 12 and Second Street and on Second Street between Reed and Mill Streets. At 4:30 p.m., Reed Street will be closed from Iowa Highway 12 to Second Street and along the east side of the Akron Opera House on Second Street between Reed and Mill Streets. It will reopen at 7 p.m.

• Supply candy or other items for trunk-or-treaters. We estimate 300 participants. We encourage participants to purchase their trunk items from Chamber businesses.

• Trunk-or-treating will go until 7 p.m. At that time, you may pack up your trunk and drive away.