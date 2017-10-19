West Sioux District champs!

With West Sioux’s win Oct. 13 over Woodbury Central, 78-7, the Class A No. 1 ranked Falcons secured their place as District champs in Class A District 1. They remain unbeaten through eight games.

The Falcons face Akron-Westfield at home Oct. 20 for the last game of the regular season. First round action begins Friday, Oct. 27 for all classes.

Scoring

WS Hunter Dekkers throws a pass completion to Chase Koopmans who runs the ball to the end zone. (31 yard gain). Jason Topete kick is good.

WS Hunter Dekkers hands off ball to Jake Lynott who runs the ball to the end zone. (5 yard gain) Two point conversion good.

WC Patrick Carney catches the WS punt at the 20 and carries the ball to the end zone. Point after is good.

WS Hunter Dekkers hands off ball to Jake Lynott who runs the ball to the end zone. (10 yard gain) Jason Topete kick is good.

WS Jake Lynott returns punt from the 10 and carries the ball to the end zone. Jason Topete kick is good.

WS Hunter Dekkers hands off ball to Chase Koopmans who runs the ball to the end zone. (14 yard gain) Jason Topete kick is good.

WS Hunter Dekkers throws a pass completion to Chase Koopmans who runs the ball to the end zone. (9 yard gain) Jason Topete kick is good.

WS Hunter Dekkers throws a pass completion to Chase Koopmans who carries the ball to the end zone. (13 yard gain) Jason Topete kick is good.

WS Hunter Dekkers runs the ball and carries the ball to the end zone. (30 yard gain) Jason Topete kick is good.

WS Hunter Dekkers hands off ball to Chase Koopmans who runs the ball to the end zone. (24 yard gain) Jason Topete kick is good.

WS Jake Lynott runs the ball and carries the ball to the end zone. (4 yard gain) Jason Topete kick is good.

WS Hunter Dekkers hands off ball to Victor Hernandez who runs the ball to the end zone. (1 yard gain) Jason Topete kick is good.

Stats WS WC

First Downs 27 2

Rushing Yards 491 1

Passing Yards 142 8

Total Plays 53 44

Total Offense 633 9

Fumbles/Lost 1/0 4/3

Penalties/Yards 5/67 5/29

Time of Possession 23:27 24:33

Punts/Average 2/14.5 6/43.0

WS 29 – 42 -7 – 0 = 78

WC 7 – 0 – 0 – 0 = 7