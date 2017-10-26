Communities respond to benefit for Brent family

Family, friends, and colleagues stepped forward to hold a benefit Oct. 21 for Theresa Brent and her family of Le Mars to help fight Theresa’s battle with cancer. Theresa’s cancer diagnosis was received in September of this year.

Those making the benefit happen were Deb Pottebaum, Amy Skov, Jill Feuerhelm, Mark Strub, and Kevin and Dawn Richards (owners of Bike Central), all of Le Mars.

Theresa is an Akron-Westfield preschool co-teacher with Annie Solberg. The A-W teachers stepped up to help by supplying cinnamon rolls for the dinner to go with the chili. They also helped at the benefit.

The benefit, held at Bike Central in Le Mars, started off with a bike ride. Approximately 40-50 riders participated in one of three rides: 20 mile, 40 mile, and family ride. Theresa’s husband, Monte, is a founding member of Central Junior Cycling Development Team (CJC), a junior cycling program started in 2015 which offers opportunities for youth of all ages and experience levels. Theresa has been a big help in making the program happen and Monte has his U.S. Cycling Level 3 Coaching certification.

The attendance at the benefit was tremendous especially from the communities of Le Mars and Akron. Theresa was given a one-hour “pass” by her doctors to attend the benefit. The family is very thankful for all the support shown to them.

A fund for Theresa has been set up at American Bank in Le Mars.