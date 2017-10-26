Question of the Week

By: Michael

VanderMeulen

This week students and staff were asked “How has your attitude toward education changed over the years.”

Study Hall Monitor, Mrs. Laurie Liebetrau said, “They say and you know who they are, that you get wiser with age. This is also true of how important an education is. As a young person you feel that school is a waste of time and you just want to get to adulthood and have fun. When you are an adult, you sometimes wish you had more education to progress in life. Also, when you are older you consider life lessons to be a good educational experience. So live life and educate yourself daily.”

Math Teacher, Mr. Mike Baker, replied, “Once you’ve learned something…no one can ever take it away from you.”

Mr. Kent Johnson, social studies teacher, responded, “Students are not the same as they were 30 years ago. Cell Phones, media, computers, and other electronics have changed teaching styles to a degree and have altered the attention spans of students both positively and negatively.”

Mrs. Debra Bursell, Elementary Secretary, responded, “The older I’ve gotten, the more I realized the value and importance of an education!”

Sophomore Tyson Lamp stated, “First day of school is always the worst, and I thought it was just going to get worse over the years as a freshman but I soon realized that school is what you make it. If you dread it everyday then its never going to be an enjoyable experience for you. You have to realize that you’re going to be here for a minimum of 3 years… you might as well have fun and make the most of it.”

Mr. Mike Allner, the At-Risk Coordinator, replied, “Since I began teaching my attitude has been primarily the same. I think students should be held accountable for their work and should give their best effort. I think with technology, students have more opportunities to gather information and process it.”

Senior Derek Myers responded, “I feel like it was necessary up until the last couple years of high school. Why should I be learning about what 275 squared is when I could be learning how to live my life as an adult?”

Chance Foster, a sophomore, replied, “When I was younger I came to school and actually wanted to learn something and now I come because I have to. Everything I learn in school I remember for the test then I forget it, all the information comes in one ear and out the other.”