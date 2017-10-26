Senior Spotlight

￼

Rose

Witt

By: Kammi Bishop

Rose Marie Witt, daughter of Alan and Anna Witt, was born on July 8, 1999. Her known nickname is Rosie. She was involved in the play, jazz choir, and speech. Her favorite sport is basketball.

Some things Rose enjoyed as a kid were reading and watching movies. Her favorite movie is the 2017 version of IT. Her favorite musician is Jon Bellion.

Her favorite childhood memory is when she went to Disney World as a kid and met Tigger. She states, “He was my hero.”

When she was younger, she wanted to become a vet or a zookeeper. Her plans after high school include going to college and succeeding in her studies.

Her most memorable moment is when we went to the UNI Dome our sophomore year for State football.

Rose’s most embarrassing moment is while she was working at Maynard’s, she was trying to call her boss to the front through the intercom, but instead of saying his name, she said “Hello.”

Some things she liked about high school were being able to participate in activities and see all her friends. During homecoming week, she said, “I’m dressed as a Care Bear right now and I’m having the time of my life.”

Advice Rose would give to underclassmen is to participate in activities, and if you don’t, you are going to regret it.

One person who inspired her the most was Mrs. Dirks, “She helped me be more creative with my artwork”.

If she could relive one moment, it would be the fireworks for the Fourth of July in 2015.

Her biggest regret about high school is not participating in her freshmen and sophomore year, along with quitting sports.

Rose’s greatest achievement is when she wrote a short story for a school contest and she won first place.

Her favorite excuse for not turning in her homework is “I literally just forgot.”

Her favorite class is Independent Art or Environmental Science, because she likes being creative and enjoys the outdoors.