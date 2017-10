MS Boys Football team finishes tough season

Posted October 26, 2017 at 5:00 am

The picture has both the 7th and 8th Grade boys. Back Row: Coach Tanner Bundy, Cade Walkingstick, Carson James, Landyn Vossberg, Bryce Stowe, Elijah Hoffer, Alex Bernard, Tyson Fairbanks, Garrett Rush, Sam Phillips, Jacob Hankins, Tom Lane, Cale Moffatt, Parker Britton, Hayden McMahon, Coach Joel Schroeder. Front Row: Bryce Jurgensen, Jorden Rabey, Ashton Eden, Michael Varns, Lakin Heeren, Lukas Langley, Jacob Myers, Michael Swancutt, Lane Kenny, Tanner Steffen.

