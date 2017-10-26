JV & C-Team football finish the season against South O’Brien Wolverines

By: Brandon Tentinger

The Westerner JV & C-Teams wrapped up their season with a trip to South O’Brien on Monday, October 16.

The C-team lost by a score of 32-0. Leading the offense were Cole Moffatt, who had 34 yards rushing on 5 carries and 33 yards receiving on 2 catches; Tanner Derochie with 12 yards on 6 carries; Hunter Walkingstick with 22 yards on 3 carries, and Cecil Kidd, who caught 1 pass for 25 yards.

Leading the defense were Jeremy Bosse with 11 tackles; Daytona Foley with 8.5 tackles; Sam Mullinix with 6 tackles; and Kaden Hebert and Cameron Bergman with 4 tackles each.

The JV team lost 40-26 in a tough game, where the Westerners had a chance to take the lead with 6 minutes left to play.

Leading the offense were Jack Anderson, who rushed for 1 touchdown and 56 yards on 16 attempts and was 12-29 passing for 224 yards and 3 touchdowns; Levi Hemmelrick with 12 rushes for 41 yards and 3 receptions for 19 yards; Zach Leekley-Musel with 6 rushes for 16 yards; Ethan Lahr had 4 receptions for 50 yards and 1 touchdown; Leighton Blake made 2 receptions for 90 yards and 1 touchdown; Dominic Trobaugh caught 1 pass for 15 yards; Donovan Irizarry caught 1 for 15 yards; and Chris Steffen had 1 reception for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Leading the defense were Daytona Foley with 6 tackles; Brandon Tentinger and Jeremy Bosse each had 5 tackles, Irizarry had 4 tackles and an interception; and Trobaugh added 4 tackles.