WS Falcons pound A-W Westerners

By Hank Krause

The West Sioux Falcons defeated the Westerners, 44-6 in A-W’s season ending game on Oct. 20.

West Sioux was led by Jake Lynott’s four touchdowns. A-W really played pretty good in the first half as they trailed 12-0 at the break but WS ran away from A-W in the second half. Lynott carried the ball 29 times to rush for 328 yards. I hope he gets rested up for the Falcon’s first round game next Friday.

West Sioux opened with a Lynott 24-yard dash with less than three minutes gone to take a six-zip lead.

A-W failed to move the ball and was forced to punt. Christian Wolthuizen hit one for 71 yards. It was a great punt but it didn’t do much good. WS, on their own 20, gave the ball to Lynott, who dashed 79 yards to the A-W one. WS later scored to make it 12-0 at half.

A-W had a couple of chances in the first half but incomplete passes and some dumb plays, like jumping off-side, really killed off any chances.

The second half was all West Sioux. The Falcons took the kick-off and drove 60 yards as Hunter Dekkers hit Chase Koopmans for a one-yard pass play and made the score, 20-0.

AJ Nemesio’s pass to Nick Jacobs for 11 yards got A-W on the board. A-W trailed 28-6. Lynott scored three times in the second half on runs of two, seven, and six yards to make it 42-6.

WS tacked on a safety to finalize the score at 44-6.

A-W’s rushing offense was really nonexistent as the Westerners rushed for six yards while WS had 329.

A-W really played some pretty good defense in the first half. One observation though, is we went from tackling to grabbing in the second half. Led by Nick Jacobs and Wolthuizen, A-W made their presence felt but couldn’t make enough stops.

Just wait till next year… A-W, the Cubs, and the Twins! Oh, and don’t forget the Marlins and Huskers.

WS is a pretty good team who plays well on both sides of the ball. I don’t know who they’ll get in the playoffs, but I’m sure there are some real nasty’s wanting to make their acquaintance.

Scoring:

A-W 0-0-6-0 = 6

WS 6-6-16-16= 44

WS Lynott 24 yard run; PAT no good

WS Koopmans 1 yard run; PAT no good

WS Koopmans 1 yard pass; PAT good

A-W Jacobs 11 yard pass; PAT no good

WS Lynott 3 yard run; 2 point good

WS Lynott 7 yard run; PAT good

WS Lynott 6 yard run; PAT good

WS A-W safety

A-W WS

8 First Downs 19

6-29 Rushes- Rushing 36-339

15-30 Pass- Passing 6-17-1

180 Pass yards 118

186 Total yards 457

3-35.0 Punting 1-18.0

0-0 Fumbles- lost 1-1

10-70 Penalties 7-55