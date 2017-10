A-W volleyball wins first round of regionals

The Akron-Westfield volleyball team faced Siouxland Christian in the first round of Regionals Oct. 17 in Akron. A-W won the match 3-1. Set scores; 25-19, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20. Record stands at 13-14 in matches and 38-40 in sets.

A-W faced Gehlen in round two in Le Mars Monday, Oct. 23 (after deadline).

Individual stats

Jaden Harris: 32 assists, 17 digs, 3 block assists, 15 serves, 1 ace

Brooke Koele: 8 kills, 5 assists, 4 digs, 3 block assists, 1 solo block

Danika Smith: 9 digs

Kailee Tucker: 9 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs, 3 block assists, 19 serves, 2 aces

Brynn Van Eldik: 10 kills, 1 assist, 27 digs, 17 serves, 1 ace

McKenna Van Eldik: 4 kills, 1 dig, 3 block assists, 13 serves

Courtney Waterbury: 10 kills, 20 digs, 16 serves, 2 aces