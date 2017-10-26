Plymouth County Court News Week of August 28

Dispositions

State vs. Alexander Eugene Summers, 22, Correctionville, violated a no contact order, he was arrested, court costs are $127.10, pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to seven days in jail.

State vs. Gunnar Quade Barker, 19, Remsen, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, he pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to time served, court costs are $60, plus other charges totaling $195.

State vs. Roderick James Lara, 27, Merrill, arrested for public intoxication, Sheriff’s room & board $80, fine $65, court costs $171.50.

State vs. Jennifer Lynne Miller, 58, arrested for assault, she was jailed and pleaded guilty, court costs are $60.

Traffic Fines

State of Iowa vs. Abshir Aden Ibrahin, 26, Le Mars, open container, judgment $360.

State of Iowa vs. Alex James Burnett, 17, Le Mars, Minor using tobacco/vapor $50.

State of Iowa vs. Jane Elizabeth Olson, 46, Dakota Dunes, S.D., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Marisela Vasquez, 21, Merrill, no proof of insurance, judgment $573.

State of Iowa vs. Nicholas J. Heppner, 35, Wisner, Neb., failure to wear safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Florinda Lopezy Lopez, 39, Sioux City, no valid driver’s license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Florinda Lopezy Lopez, 39, Sioux City, permitting unauthorized person to drive $330.

State of Iowa vs. Joshua Adam Goedken, 30, Omaha, Neb., speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Charles Mendoza, 41, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Charles Mendoza, 41, Sioux City, no valid driver’s license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Tyler Dayne Sedlacek, 21, Kinglsey, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Sandra Janneth Enriquez Boteo, 35, Sioux City, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way $195.

State of Iowa vs. Kristopher Melvin Laverne Grover, 20, Merrill, dark windshield/window $127.

State of Iowa vs. Matthew James Faith, 17, Hinton, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way, $200.

State of Iowa vs. Aimee J. Cakebread, 40, South Sioux City, Neb., dark window/windshield $127.

State of Iowa vs. Nicholas Aaron Kayser, 36, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Austin Wade Wilcox, 19, Correctionville, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Oscar Manuel Verdinalvarado, 31, Los Angeles. Cal., speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Martin Joseph Miller, 36, Le Mars, failure to carry registration $87.

State of Iowa vs. Rebecca Jane Vance, 41, Sioux City, speeding $92.

State of Iowa vs. Kenneth Samuel Kroll, 25, Sioux City, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Perfi O. Gonzalez, 36, Sioux City, failure to possess a valid driver’s license while operating motor vehicle $335.

State of Iowa vs. Rufino Patzan Chamale, 38, Orange City, no valid driver’s license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Michael J. Majeres, 50, Hinton, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Mark A. Burgdorf, 64, Cherokee, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Erica Lynn Wenzel, 43, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Christopher Mark Faldmo, 46, North Sioux City, S.D., speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Dennis Raymond Feauto, 62, Sioux City, speeding $195.

State of Iowa vs. Mercedees Ricke, 26, Hornick, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Andre Devon Bass, 26, Orlando, Fla., speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Christian Louis Navarro, 32, Sioux City, unsafe approach to certain stationary vehicle $195.

City of Hinton vs. Keaston James Jones, 19, Le Mars, operating a non-registered vehicle $161.

City of Hinton vs. Cami Jo Harris, 47, Arvada, Col., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Jesus Gomez, 61, Omaha, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Garry Lee Birth, 72, Fayette, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Bill M. Bonita, 53, Plainview Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Aden Abdulahi Mowsar, 45, St. Cloud, Minn., speeding $168.

City of Hinton vs. Bridget Joyce Sickelka, 40, Primghar, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Billiejoe Elvis Brooks, Jr., 25, Le Mars, financial liability – accident $810.

City of Le Mars vs. Andy James Frederick, 26, Remsen, operation without registration $161.

City of Le Mars vs. Skylar James Petrick, 23, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Winifred Wanjiru Gitau, 38, White Bear Lake, Minn., speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Juanita Lynn Condon, 42, Le Mars, 42, speeding $75.

City of Merrill vs. Michelle Lynn Tucker, 44, St. Cloud, Minn., speeding judgment, $141.

City of Merrill vs. Betty Elaine Usher, 54, Cedar Rapids, speeding $100.

City of Merrill vs. Edwin Alexander Guevara, 28, Sioux City, registration violation $87.

City of Merrill vs. Ana Yamileth Martinez, 43, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Miranda Lee Reinke, 43, Sioux City, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Becky Sue Riley, 58, Creston, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Janette Irene Knutson, 47, Sioux City, speeding $168.

Fines listed do not include cents.