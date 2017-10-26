Plymouth County Court News Week of September 4

Civil Judgments

Telco Triad vs. Christy Lynn Hernandez, court costs are $85 plus 3.24% interest on $2,173.26, starting from 9/5/17.

Hawkeye vs. James & Jen Madsen, court costs are $85 plus 3.24% interest on $1,311.37, starting from 9/7/17.

Mr. Muffler Exhaust Specialists, Inc. vs. Jason Neumeyer, court costs are $95 plus 3.24% interest on $1,191.50 from 9/7/17.

Credit Management vs. David P. Groves, court cost are $110, plus 3.24% interest on $1,574 from 9/8/17, with pre-judgement interest in the amount of $22.86.

Hawkeye Adjustment Service vs. Mavis Jean Rusk, court costs are $110, plus 3.24% interest on $601, from 7/13/17.

Dispositions

Luis Antonio Cruz Rodriguez, 40, Le Mars, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, his second offense, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 365 days to be served concurrent with OWCR 016814, 358 days suspended jail sentence. He was ordered to attend REAP, given a fine of $1,500 with $625 to be waived upon proof of a temporary restrictive license and is ordered to one-year probation. Judgments and costs for this offense total $2,516.21.

State vs. Nicole Ann Daugherty, 19, Le Mars, driving while license revoked, court costs are $100, a fine for $1,000, and the judgment totaling $1,460.

State vs. Nicolas Benigno, Jr., 19, Le Mars, guilty, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs are $60, a fine of $65 totaling $282.75.

State vs. Daniel Joseph Costa, 25, Remsen, violated no contact order, pleaded guilty, served seven days in jail, total costs $110.

State vs. Jennifer Rose Lange, 20, Sioux City, pleaded guilty to theft fifth degree, intentionally leaving Family Table without paying, court costs $96.50, restitution $35.78 judgment totaling $345.03.

State vs. Roderick James Lara, public intoxication, sheriff’s room & board $80, fine $65, court costs $171.50 total judgment costs $259.25.

State vs. Julian Angel Paredes Trejo, 35, Le Mars, domestic abuse first offense, and contempt of court charges, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail and court costs $582.50.

State vs. Keaston James Jones, 19, Sioux City, was charged animal neglect and sent summons to appear, his court costs are $60, a fine for $200, and judgments ordered totaling $330.

Traffic Fines

State of Iowa vs. Nicolae Mereacre, 29, Glendale, Cal., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Ahmed Abdullahi Hassan, 24, Le Mars, operating non-registered vehicle $127.

State of Iowa vs. Diego Mateo Baltazar, 24, Hinton, no valid driver’s license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Troy Michael Knight, 34, Sioux City, failure to give notice of address or name change $87.

State of Iowa vs. George Mendoza, 42, Akron, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Elizabeth Joy Olson, 18, Le Mars, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Andrew Charles Schrauth, 29, Arthur, fail to display registration plate $87.

State of Iowa vs. Michael John Timp, 18, Le Mars, speeding $370.

State of Iowa vs. Sonya Marie Stroman, 43, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Kenneth Michael Felix, 26, Windom, Minn., registration violation $87.

State of Iowa vs. Ann C. Toliver, 53, Kingsley, speeding $100.

State of Iowa vs. Ryan Matthew Meyers, 32, Le Mars, dark window or windshield $127.

State of Iowa vs. Amanda Faye Weeden, 25m Beresford, S.D., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Linda Aurora Cobian Salinas, 27, Le Mars, use of electronic communication device $100.

State of Iowa vs. Brandon Jack Kliegl, 43, Paulina, failure to maintain or use safety belts $132.

State of Iowa vs. Kenneth Lee Cakebread, 46, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Lucille Irene Whaley, 64, Cherokee, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jeffery Allen Burdette Jr., 37, Alton, operating non-registered vehicle $127.

State of Iowa vs. Tyler Russell Hegarty, 26, Sergeant Bluff, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Tammie Lynn Schroeder, 47, Pleasant Hill, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Grant David Weaver, 55, Kingsley, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Hannah Elizabeth Lukin, 23, Eagan, Minn., speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Joseph Anthony Hunt, 55, Granville, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Aaron Walter Lenz, 19, Sioux City, speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. June Alice Reese Holland, 49, Dubuque, speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. William Zales, 73, Westfield, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Ricky Lester Heasty, 56, Clarence, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jeremy Ray Ames, 38, Le Mars, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Ahmed Mohamud Abshir, 22, Minneapolis, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Kathryn Jean Funk, 19, Pierz, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Jack Nicklaus Zweber, 29, White Bear Lake, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Timothy Clovis Weinandt, 47, Dakkota Dunes, S.D., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Kody Joseph Koerselman, 18, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Cory Linus Shay, 29, Gardner, Kan., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. William Arthur Meinhardt, 67, Andover, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Cole Lawrence Carlston, 18, Eden Prairie, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Ricardo Lopez Jatz, 35, Crete, Neb., speeding $330.

City of Le Mars vs. Lori Jane Lee, 41, Walnut Grove, Minn., speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Keaston James Jones, 19, Sloan, failure to maintain safety belts $127.

City of Le Mars vs. Eduardo Luna Islas, 29, Le Mars, failure to have valid driver’s license/permit $330.

City of Le Mars vs. Darin Eugene Hinrichs, 35, Lawton, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Javier Cruz Jr., 20, Sioux City, speeding $141.

City of Merrill vs. Brandon Michael Bainbridge, 23, Kinglsey, speeding $141.

City of Merrill vs. Robert Cliffton Lowe, 35, Forrest City, Ariz., operation with expired license $161.

City of Merrill vs. Alexandra, 62, Rock Valley, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. William V. Bass, 30, Winnebago, Neb., speeding $141.

City of Merrill vs. Mykale Antonio Johnson, Sioux City, speeding $222.

City of Merrill vs. Anthony J. Nykodym, 25, Tilden, Neb., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Steven Lee Schuster, 59, Le Mars, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Raul A. Nitsh, 45, Lombard, Ill., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Brandi Jo Hudson, 41, North Mankato, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Kyong Suk Smith, 49, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Lance Emellin Charbonneau, 62, Sheldon, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Philip James Asleson, 37, Osage, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Janet Rodriguez, 38, Port St. Lucie, Fla., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Britney Joy Ann Vonk, 26, Sioux Center, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Andrew Anthony Carlson, 65, Ramsey, Minn., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Christopher Brooks Rankin, 47, Minnestrista, Minn., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Julianna M. Shepherd, 24, Omaha, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Janice Kay Lea, 74, Honey Creek, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Kent Chi Sun, 52, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Nicholas Chase Bennigsdorf, 22, Cherokee, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Adam Joseph Rolling, 33, Hinton, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Benjamin Ross Bouwkamp, 20, Pella, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Traci Michelle Comstock , 55, Council Bluffs, speeding $114.

Fines listed do not include cents.