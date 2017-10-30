Suzanne Marie Garvin, 64

Suzanne Marie Garvin passed away quietly at her home October 27, 2017, after a courageous battle against cancer.

Suzanne was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on June 11, 1953, to Melba and Robert Garvin. After graduating from high school in Akron, Iowa, she completed her bachelor of science degree at the College of St. Mary’s in Omaha, Nebraska. She started her career as a respiratory therapist at the Nebraska Medical Center and then became director of Respiratory Therapy at Kaiser Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii. Sue transitioned from direct patient care to marketing and management work with home health agencies first in San Francisco but ultimately returned to the Midwest to be nearer family. Most recently she lived in Naperville, Illinois, where she was the chief operating officer of Family Home Health Care, CPT. In total she was a senior executive in health care for more than twenty-five years.

Despite her demanding career she always made time to volunteer as an alum of her college sorority Alpha Omicron Pi and was an advisor to several chapters around the country. She was also actively involved with non-profit groups including the Arthritis Foundation.

She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her nieces and nephews. Her encouraging and caring nature for her family will be missed, as will her gracious and loving spirit.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister Michelle and husband Steve, their children Amber (Chris), Shane (Susanna) and Kira (Johnny); and her brother Kevin and wife Janette and their children Robbie (Leigh), Elisabeth and Charlotte, and five great nieces and nephew.

Memorials may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, www.themmrf.org.