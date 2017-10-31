Food, clothing giveaway set for Nov. 14

The Seventh Annual Zestos Coats For All is coming to the Hawarden Community Center along with the Hawarden Community Meal.

This will be a unique opportunity to enjoy a free homecooked meal, free take-home food, and free cold-weather clothing for all.

Zestos has been gathering new and gently used winter clothing all year long for this event. The Boy Scouts, Staples, Justice for All and several others have helped make this event possible.

The result is a massive supply of cold-weather gear made available free of charge for anyone that could use a little help. This includes coats, caps and stocking hats, gloves, boots, etc. These items include a wide variety of sizes.

Zestos Coats For All Giveaway &

Hawarden Community Dinner

Tuesday, Nov. 14

5 p.m.

Hawarden Community Center

1150 Central Ave., Hawarden

Other Zestos Coats For All events around the area include:

• Saturday, Nov. 4: Le Mars Shepherd’s Closet, 35 Central Ave., 9:00 a.m. – Noon

• Saturday, Nov. 11: Sioux Center Shepherd’s Closet, 325 N. Main St., 900 a.m. – Noon

• Thursday, Nov. 16: Redeemer United Reformed Church, Orange City, 6:00 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 18: Mayflower Congregational Church, Sioux City, 9:00 a.m.

Great power is found when the compassion of everyday people from all walks of life is united for a common purpose such as this. Whether or not you are a churchgoer, this is an opportunity to join in and let your light shine for all to see.

If you would like to be someone that doesn’t just talk about stuff, but actually does something about it, this is for you. Give us a call at 712-756-4456 if you would like to help out at any of these events.

You can also invite a neighbor or friend. Your charitable donation to help with expenses is always welcome at Zestos Inc. Bx 292, Alton, IA 51003.