Annie Get Your Gun Cast Announced

This year Akron-Westfield students will be performing Annie Get Your Gun. This musical is a fictionalized version of the life of Annie Oakley, a sharpshooter who starred in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West, and her romance with sharpshooter Frank Butler. The lyrics and music were written by Irving Berlin and the book was written by Dorothy Fields and her brother Herbert Fields.
Performances will be Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 in the A-W Auditorium.
The cast is:
Annie Oakley Emmy Knuth
Frank Butler Nash Lininger
Winnie Tate Laken Mullinix
Tommy Keeler Aaron Hartman
Dolly Tate Paige Hasenbank
Charlie Davenport Max Anderson
Buffalo Bill Jack Anderson
Chief Sitting Bull Ean Beavers
Foster Wilson Cameron Schroeder
Mac (Prop Man) Brendan Kroksh
Pawnee Bill Cody Hillrichs
Jessie Marlene Zamora
Nellie Emma Martinac
Jake Campbell Anderson
Running Deer Kegan Lyons
Eagle Feather Justin Ford
Dining Car Waiter Jader Briggs
Sleeping Car Porter Sam Mullinix
Messenger Chance Foster
Band Leader Tyson Lamp
Sylvia Potter Porter Emme Rohlfs
Schuyler Adams Kammi Bishop
Socialites Cheridan Wenzel, Rose Witt, Kiana Appley, Sarah Ritz
Queen Victoria Saphire Berg
Tsar of Russia Sam Mullinix
King of Italy Jader Briggs
President of France Cameron Schroeder
Can Can Girls Kailee Tucker, Megan Swancutt
Cowgirls/Roustabouts & Young Women Shellby Kunkel,
Saphire Berg, Taylor Pierce, Runggun Joemplang,
Breanna Fannon, Natalie Lewison-Brooks, Hope Hasenbank,
Hannah Schwartz, Sophie Knuth, Madelynn Munsen.