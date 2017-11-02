Annie Get Your Gun Cast Announced

This year Akron-Westfield students will be performing Annie Get Your Gun. This musical is a fictionalized version of the life of Annie Oakley, a sharpshooter who starred in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West, and her romance with sharpshooter Frank Butler. The lyrics and music were written by Irving Berlin and the book was written by Dorothy Fields and her brother Herbert Fields.

Performances will be Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 in the A-W Auditorium.

The cast is:

Annie Oakley Emmy Knuth

Frank Butler Nash Lininger

Winnie Tate Laken Mullinix

Tommy Keeler Aaron Hartman

Dolly Tate Paige Hasenbank

Charlie Davenport Max Anderson

Buffalo Bill Jack Anderson

Chief Sitting Bull Ean Beavers

Foster Wilson Cameron Schroeder

Mac (Prop Man) Brendan Kroksh

Pawnee Bill Cody Hillrichs

Jessie Marlene Zamora

Nellie Emma Martinac

Jake Campbell Anderson

Running Deer Kegan Lyons

Eagle Feather Justin Ford

Dining Car Waiter Jader Briggs

Sleeping Car Porter Sam Mullinix

Messenger Chance Foster

Band Leader Tyson Lamp

Sylvia Potter Porter Emme Rohlfs

Schuyler Adams Kammi Bishop

Socialites Cheridan Wenzel, Rose Witt, Kiana Appley, Sarah Ritz

Queen Victoria Saphire Berg

Tsar of Russia Sam Mullinix

King of Italy Jader Briggs

President of France Cameron Schroeder

Can Can Girls Kailee Tucker, Megan Swancutt

Cowgirls/Roustabouts & Young Women Shellby Kunkel,

Saphire Berg, Taylor Pierce, Runggun Joemplang,

Breanna Fannon, Natalie Lewison-Brooks, Hope Hasenbank,

Hannah Schwartz, Sophie Knuth, Madelynn Munsen.