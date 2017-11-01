WS destroys Sioux Central Rebels

By Hank Krause

The Rebels of Sioux Central visited the West Sioux Falcons on October 27 only to be annihilated 63-6. The best thing SC could have done is put a white flag on a stick and get back on the bus.

SC took the opening kickoff but had to punt the ball away. WS drove 64 yards using four plays to grab a 7-0 lead. Chase Koopmans scored on a one yard run.

From then on, it was Jake Lynott who scored his first of seven touchdowns. Lynott finished the shortened game (time wise) with 168 yards on 11 carries. Lynott scored on runs of 6, 14, 4, 2 and 65 yards. He also scored on pass plays of 21 and 66 yards. Cousin Hunter Dekkers was on the passing end. Dekkers had the hot hand on throwing the ball.

WS had things well in hand as they scored 35 points in the first quarter and 21 in the second to hold a 56-6 halftime lead.

Sioux Central got on the board in the second quarter to avoid a shutout. Ben Hargens scored on a four yard run.

The blocking of WS’s line did a good job as they were opening holes in which to run through.

I was impressed with the WS defense as they really swarm to the ball. They use the old rule of meet at the runner. There were always four or five tackles on some poor soul.

The West Hancock team now comes to visit WS, as I have been told. West Hancock consists mostly of Britt and the surrounding area.

It was good to see some old friends in zebra suits hobble around the field. I had the pleasure of working many years ago with Larsen, Bornholtz, and Shoenrock. I was smart enough to quit.

SC 0-6-0-0 = 6

WS 35-21-7-0 = 63

WS Koopmans 1-yard run (Topete kick)

WS Lynott 21-yard pass (kick good)

WS Lynott 6-yard run (kick good)

WS Koopmans 29-yard pass (kick good)

WS Lynott 14-yard run (kick good)

SC Ben Hargens 4-yard run (PAT no good)

WS Lynott 4-yard run (kick good)

WS Lynott 66-yard pass (kick good)

WS Lynott 2-yard run (kick good)

WS Lynott 65-yard run (kick good)

WS SC

19 First Downs 11

268 Rushing yards 128

9-11-0 Passing 9-11

233 Passing yards 5

501 Total off 142

2-1 Fumbles lost 4-4

0-0 Punting 4-29

1-10 Penalties 2-10