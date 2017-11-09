Veterans Day – A time of honoring

A day filled with Thanksgiving dinner, trapshootinig, Bingo, poker and other games.

That is what the Albert E. Hoschler American Legion Post No. 186 in Akron has planned to honor veterans this Saturday, Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day.

In addition to honoring veterans with a day of camaraderie and fun, the day’s proceeds will benefit area veterans and their families.

Here is the Legion’s schedule of events:

• 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Thanksgiving Dinner at Legion Hall, located at Fourth & Reed Streets. This traditional turkey dinner is served by the Ladies Auxiliary Unit.

• 12:30 p.m.: Poker and other games at Akron Jo’s Cafe, 150 Reed St.

• 12:30 – 6:00 p.m.: Turkey Shoot at the Akron Gun Club, southwest of Central Valley Ag near city’s brush piles.

• 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.: Afternoon Lunch of soup, sandwiches and pies at the Legion Hall, served by the Ladies Auxiliary Unit.

• 6:30 p.m. Bingo at the Legion Hall.

This is the local legionnaires’ 89th annual Veterans Day celebration.

See Veteran stories in the November 8 issue