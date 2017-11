Russell and Clarice (Price) Paulson were married on November 12, 1977, at Brule Creek Lutheran Church.

An open house celebrating Russell and Clarice Paulson’s 40th Wedding Anniversary will be held at the Brule Creek Lutheran Church on Saturday, Nov. 11. The Open House will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. and will be hosted by John and Kendra Paulson and Kyle and Jessy Paulson. Please no gifts! Your presence is our gift.