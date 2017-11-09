Grant application deadline nears

All proceeds from the Friendship & Service Club’s Great Akron Scarecrow Festival are used to fund projects and programs in the Akron and Westfield communities.
Interested non-profit organizations can apply for donations twice a year:
• By December 1 for review/distribution in January; and
• By April 1 for review/distribution in May.
Organizations may also be asked to present their request at Friendship & Service Club meetings in order to provide more detail or answer questions about the request.
For more information, contact akronscarecrow@gmail.com or 712-551-7918.
2016 Grants Awarded
Proceeds from the 2016 festival supported:
City of Akron swimming pool fund
Akron City Park – new sidewalks to access shelter house
Birdie & Carol Harris School of Performing Arts summer academy
Akron EMS
Akron Area Museum
Akron Public Library
Akron Children’s Center
Akron Opera House – March 2017 children’s theater production
Akron-Westfield National History Day students
Akron-Westfield FFA
Akron Senior Center
Akron-Westfield Dance Team
Akron-Westfield Art Club
Johnson Juniors 4-H Club