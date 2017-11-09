Grant application deadline nears

All proceeds from the Friendship & Service Club’s Great Akron Scarecrow Festival are used to fund projects and programs in the Akron and Westfield communities.

Interested non-profit organizations can apply for donations twice a year:

• By December 1 for review/distribution in January; and

• By April 1 for review/distribution in May.

Organizations may also be asked to present their request at Friendship & Service Club meetings in order to provide more detail or answer questions about the request.

For more information, contact akronscarecrow@gmail.com or 712-551-7918.

2016 Grants Awarded

Proceeds from the 2016 festival supported:

City of Akron swimming pool fund

Akron City Park – new sidewalks to access shelter house

Birdie & Carol Harris School of Performing Arts summer academy

Akron EMS

Akron Area Museum

Akron Public Library

Akron Children’s Center

Akron Opera House – March 2017 children’s theater production

Akron-Westfield National History Day students

Akron-Westfield FFA

Akron Senior Center

Akron-Westfield Dance Team

Akron-Westfield Art Club

Johnson Juniors 4-H Club