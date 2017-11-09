Question of the Week

By: Damien Ericson

This week students and staff were asked “What kind of mythical creature do you wish actually existed and why?

Ean Beavers wishes that Gremlins existed because they are cute and he would like to mass produce them sell them and then after that watch the chaos unfold after they get fed after midnight.

Brady Bergman’s dream is that a cerberus was real (a massive three headed dog) he would train that dog from a pup make it his loyal companion, take him to war, and rip apart our enemies. Merica!

Mr. Trent Ruhland’s responded, “Pegasus, because it would be like a personal helicopter.

Mr. Darwin Kluender said, “Wizards, they could cure diseases and counteract natural disasters.”

Katie Miller replied, “I wish that ‘Kelpie’ existed because they could take on any form. If you have lost someone, and you met a kelpie you could see them again.

Max Anderson said, “A dog, everyone always talks about how they are man’s best friends and I’ve never had a friend.”

Scott Toben said, “The Loch Ness monster, because Nesse is totally awesome.”

Mrs. Laurie Liebetrau said, “Fairies should be real because they can be very mischievous.”

Ian Ortiz wishes that unicorns were alive so he could ride it into a rainbow.

Schon Mack said, “Dragons, because I think it would be cool to ride them.”