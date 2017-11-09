Two local criminal cases dismissed

By Julie Ann Madden

On Oct. 30, two local women’s cases were dismissed “in the furtherance of justice and without prejudice.” However, they could face these charges again later.

Becky Hebert

Becky Jean Hebert, 33, of rural Akron, was originally charged with Class B Felony Murder in the Second Degree on Oct. 6 in the death of her husband, Jeremy.

Plymouth County Attorney Darin J. Raymond filed the Motion to Dismiss for Further Investigation.

According to court documents, the reason was “to allow for additional time for investigation,” which includes but is not limited to time to receive:

• Autopsy results/report from the medical examiner.

• Complete autopsy lab results; and

• Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation Report on the firearm and ammunition believed to be used in the incident.

This motion would also give time for examination of cell phone information.

Angela Sorensen

Angela Lynn Sorensen, 48, Westfield, was originally charged with Class D Felony Theft in the Second Degree, a warrant for her arrest was issued and bond was set at $5,000 cash or approved surety.

On Oct. 11, Sorensen was arrested, charged and released on her own signature.

On Oct. 30, Raymond filed the Motion to Dismiss for furtherance of justice without prejudice and Public Defender Billy Oyadare filed a motion to withdraw as her attorney. District Court Judge John D. Ackerman granted the motions.

The Iowa State Auditor’s Office is still conducting its own investigation into the city’s financial records.