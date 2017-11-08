WS Falcons go to the Dome!

By Hank Krause

The West Sioux Falcons definitely showed their metal by destroying the Eagles of West Hancock on Friday, Nov. 3. West Sioux will be in their first time semi-final as they take on the Falcons of Council Bluffs St. Alberts. The two teams will tangle at 1:06 p.m. on Friday.

West Sioux was led behind the running of Jacob Lynott, who rushed 19 times for 254 yards. Lynott tallied 169 yards on 11 carries in the first half and lead the Falcons to a 54-12 win. Lynott has now rushed for almost 2,300 yards this season.

On their second possession, West Hancock was forced to kick the ball away. Lynott fielded the ball on his own 36, only to return it 64 yards to pay dirt.

West Hancock wasn’t done as they used an 11-play drive to score, making it 7-6 West Sioux. The Falcons took the kick off at their own 38. Lynott, on a quick opener, sprinted 62 yards up the middle. No one even touched him.

The Eagles then marched 69 yards in six plays. Chase Eisenman found Joe Smith open for a 50-yard gain to put the ball on the WS two. Tate Hagen bullied his way in to make it 14-12.

Lynott followed by scoring on a 61-yard run. He was hit but slipped the tackle and went down the sideline to make it 20-12. WS forced WH to punt, and the Eagle kicker put the ball on the WS six. This drive really put it away for West Sioux. The Falcons used three plays to cover the 94 yards in 58 seconds.

West Sioux had 208 yards a half, compared to WH’s 201. The Falcons made some great adjustments at half to allow the Eagles 39 yards in the second half.

In the third, Trevor Schuller recovered an Eagle’s fumble in the end zone to make it 34-12. Later, WH gave up the ball on the WS 45 when Hunter Dekkers hit Kade Lynott for a 55-yard scoring play.

Chase Koopmans scored on a 2-yard run and Lynott followed with a 61-yard run down the west sideline to finalize it at 54-12.

As I sat watching, I notice an “omen.” At the end of three, the WH bus fired up and pulled out of the parking area. I don’t know if he got the players or not.

The blocking by the WS offensive line was pretty good all night long. They came off the ball and controlled the line of scrimmage, especially in the second half.

I’d like to thank Ben Bouza for his help and the excellent valet parking of Denny Peters.

Scoring:

WS 7-20-20-7 = 54

WH 0-12- 0-0 = 12

WS Lynott 64-yard put return (PAT good)

WH Hagen 2-yard run (PAT no good)

WS Lynott 62-yard run (PAT good)

WH Hagen 2-yard run (PAT no good)

WS Lynott 61-yard run (PAT good)

WS Lynott 60-yard run (PAT good)

WS Schuller Fumble recovery in end zone (PAT good)

WS Kade Lynott 55 pass run (PAT good)

WS Chase Koopmans 2-yard run (PAT good)

WS Lynott 61-yard run (PAT good)

WS WH

14 First Downs 12

30-360 Rushes- Rushing 61-240

6-12-0 Passing 1-5-0

182 Passing yards 0

542 Total yards 240

0 Punting 5-35.8

0-0 Fumbles- lost 2-2

3-22 Penalties 3-20