Plymouth County Court News Week of September 11

Dispositions

Abshir Aden Ibrahin, 26, Le Mars, was operating a motor vehicle while he was intoxicated. He was sentenced to 365 days in jail, with 363 of the days suspended. A fine was given in the amount of $1,250, with the possibility of $625 of it being waived upon proof of a restricted temporary license. He was ordered to pay court costs of $640, for the total being $2,337.50.

Brandon Earl Shephard Tutt, 20, Marcus, pleaded guilty to theft, fourth degree, which was a probation violation, on 9/11/17 the judge entered a deferred judgment and his was probation revoked, he was ordered to 50 hours of community service, court costs in the amount of $121.50, a fine for $315, restitution $547, for the judgment totaling $1,108.50.

Brandon Earl Shephard Tutt, 20, Marcus, pleaded guilty to possession schedule II controlled substance, his probation already being revoked. His court costs are $2,248.79, a fine, $315, all totaling $2,809.04.

Corey Matthew Ruhland, 44, Merrill, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse/assault second offense, his total court costs are $650.25.

State vs. Gustvo Ramirez Hernandez, 44, Sioux Center, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, this was his second offense, ordered to pay $280 for sheriff’s room and board sentenced to jail 360 days, with 358 days suspended. Court costs ordered in the amount of $411.50, a fine $1,875, in an amended judgment complete REAP, and two-years of probation, all together $2,952.75.

New Judgments

Abdi Mohamud Ahmed, 34, Le Mars, was arrested for assault, pleaded guilty, and ordered to pay court costs $60, fine $150, all totaling $262.50.

Lacole Ann Ralios, 32, Le Mars, was arrested for disorderly conduct. She pleaded guilty, was sentenced to time served, and her court costs are $60.

Eric James Tilstra, 20, was charged with criminal mischief, fifth degree. He pleaded guilty, and his costs totaled. $272.75.

Roderick James Lara, 27, Merrill, was arrested for public intoxication, ordered to pay sheriff’s room and board $80, and court costs $171.50.

Traffic Fines

State of Iowa vs. Brady Mitchell Salmon, 22, Sioux City, registration violation, judgement $108.

State of Iowa vs. Shandell Lynn Inlay, 38, Sioux City, failure to provide proof of financial liability $566.

State of Iowa vs. Christopher Todd Schroeder, 30, Remsen, speeding $222.

State of Iowa vs. Christopher Savala Anzua, 20, Alton, registration violation $100.

State of Iowa vs. Alex John Kramer, 22, Council Bluffs, speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Cary Phillip Gandy, 26, Le Mars, failure to possess valid license, judgement $472.

State of Iowa vs. Bruce Lee Koerselman, 56, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Michael William Buskey, 36, Sergeant Bluff, speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Todd Michael Konye, 35, Sioux City, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Jeffery Michael Girard, 34, Elk Point, speeding $108.

State of Iowa vs. Matthew Blake Ahrlin, 32, Vemillion, no valid driver’s license, judgement $472.

State of Iowa vs. Levi Roy Schonrock, 32, Sioux City, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Thomas Merrick Julius Kollbaum, 25, Sergeant Bluff, speeding $173.

State of Iowa vs. John E. Deichmann, 55, Marcus, speeding $168.

State of Iowa vs. Nathan Vrieze, 20, Marcus, speeding $233.

State of Iowa vs. Christopher James Anderson, 38, Sioux City, animal not on leash $73.

State of Iowa vs. Christopher James Anderson, 30, Sioux City, use of fireworks in state parks $127.

State of Iowa vs. Justin S. Ruden, 29, Remsen, dark window/windshield $127.

State of Iowa vs. Kelsey Lynn Jackson, 21, Akron, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Boston Blake Connor Hayes, 21, Akron, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Alec Christopher Arens, 17, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Brayden Lee Utesch Nemmers, 16, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Brayden Lee Utesch Nemmers, 16, Le Mars, failure to use seat belt $127.

State of Iowa vs. Brayden Ricke, 16, Remsen, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Brenda S. Downey, 50, Marcus, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jose Alfredo Olicares Solarzano, 44, Sioux City, no valid driver’s license $335.

State of Iowa vs. Jason Lee Bushby, 45, Hawarden, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Christopher Anthony Hunt, 52, Granville, speeding $119.

State of Iowa vs. Stanley Dean Meyer, 60, Ireton, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. James Alan Bunkers, 67, Cherokee, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Colton Michael Raw, 19, Forest City, speeding $92.

State of Iowa vs. Troy Patrick Ludwigs 48, Le Mars, failure to obey traffic control device $195.

State of Iowa vs. Paula Jane Madsen, 48, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Cainen Michael Vanerwindt, 21, Le Mars, failure to comply with safety regulations and rules $127.

State of Iowa vs. Keller McLaughlin Meaghan, 49, Medina, Minn., speeding $92.

State of Iowa vs. Thomas Tyler Toben, 20, Westfield, speeding $92.

State of Iowa vs. Josue Abimelee Villeda Gutierrez, 26, Merrill, no valid driver’s license $335.

State of Iowa vs. Kelsey Watkins, 23, Akron, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Alejandro Carlos Gomez De Leon, 43, Le Mars, no valid driver’s license $330.

State of Iowa vs. Anthony Miguel Pagen, 26, Sioux City, speeding $186.

State of Iowa vs. William Christian Taft, 21, Cenrtalia, Minn., speeding $92.

City of Hinton vs. Maria Esther Banderas Islas, Council Bluffs, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Edward J. Ritz, 53, Westfield, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Arlen Paul Houtsma, 62, Sheldon, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Kevin Dean Caskey, 59, Yankton, S.D., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Rochelle A. Dumler, 76, Omaha, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Alexandra Grace Koontz, 23, Parker, Col., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Petrich Deshon Neely, 44, Lincoln, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Mikha K. Kristjanto, 39, Dakota City, Neb., speeding $168.

City of Hinton vs. Jason Ray Kleinhesselink, 42, Orange City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Megan L. Anderson, 19, Roca, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Julio C. Martinez, 31, Shelby, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Suzanne K. Heffernan, 31, Omaha, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Michael Andrew Oneal, 27, McCook Lake, S.D., speeding $88.

City of Hinton vs. Arturo Deanda, 59, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Baldomero Lopez Duenasm 27, Omaha, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Lawrence Lee Timothy, 60, Alexandria, Canada, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Keith Lynn Lowman, 67, Graettinger, speeding $114.

City of Le Mars vs. Karlie Marie Hansen, 22, Remsen, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Danae Sue Dreckman, 41, Marcus, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Perry Allen Swisher, 61, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Abdulakadia A. Abikar, 20, South Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Isaiah Walter James, 19, Sioux City, speeding, judgement $222.

City of Merrill vs. Brandon M. Thomson, 26, Fremont, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Dayana G. Naveja Granados, 22, Spirit Lake, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Samuel Rivera Sanchez, 46, Lismore, Minn., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Adam Dewayne Melson, 24, Sioux City, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. James F. Sramek Jr., 43, Bellevue, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Ankit Raman Narsi, 35, Spencer, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Tami Ann Dokken Schwerin, 53, Dallas, Tex., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Clayton James Nicholson, 42, Papillion, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Richard Dudly Stone, 47, Edina, Minn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Hsar Eh Poe, 29, Durham, N.C., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Steven Lee Fales, 51, Marathon, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Zachary Ben Brynjulson, 34, Le Mars, speeding $181.

City of Merrill vs. Bruce Edward Antle, 52, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Scott R. Lubeck, 43, Inverness, Ill., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Carole Ann Van Vossen, Memphis, Tenn., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Eric George Falkenstein, 52, Eden Prairie, Minn., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. John Arthur Millard, 49, Spencer, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Elijah William Beukers, 21, Fresno, Cal., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Roshawna T. Payne, 33, Omaha, Neb., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Stephanie L. Butkus, 28, Omaha, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Angel Javier Irizarry Rodriguez, 20, Le Mars, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Jacob Matthew Murray, 29, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Cheryl Ann Schrunk, 71, Sloan, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Jeffery Allen Barratt, 59, Katy, Tex., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Stacey Rhea Masrud, 45, Stewart, Minn., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Nuur Abdulaahi Ali, 23, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Harold Edward Clark, Jr., 54, Bennington, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Royce E. Koehn, 64, Jamesport, Mo., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Joseph William Mullin, 23, Alton, speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Marcos Perez, 61, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $168.

City of Merrill vs. Toby Gene Simpson, 65, Terrill, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Austin John Riffle, 26, Lincoln, Neb., speeding $181.

City of Merrill vs. Robert O. Hassing, 40, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Michael Lee Schon, 43, Spencer, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Daniel Carl Degner, 61, Gilmore City, speeding $114.

Fines listed do not include cents.