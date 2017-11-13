Randy Rasmussen, 41 of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 16 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. all on Wednesday, November 15 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Please wear red or ‘Nebraska’ gear to the Prayer Service on Wednesday vening. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Akron.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in memory of Randy to River Rasmussen c/o Peoples Bank, Akron.

Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Randy Joseph Rasmussen was born in Akron on November 1, 1976, to Mark and Claudia (Lewison) Rasmussen. He was raised in Akron and graduated from Akron-Westfield High School in 1995. He then began his career as a heavy equipment operator at Higman Sand and Gravel, later known as LG Everist, and worked there until his health declined.

Randy enjoyed playing football in high school and was an avid Nebraska fan. He loved grilling food for his family and friends. He loved to travel, vacationing to Colorado, Cancun, and Las Vegas. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron. His favorite time was spent with his daughter, River, and his nieces and nephew.

Randy is survived by his daughter, River; mother, Claudia Rasmussen of Akron; brother, Ryan Rasmussen of Hawarden, Iowa; sister, Kerri (Rob) Welch of Elk Point, South Dakota and their children: Hannah, Hunter, and Harper; grandparents: Bill (Connie) Rasmussen of Sioux City, and Leo Cooper of Salix, Iowa; and cousins, extended relatives, and many friends.

Randy is preceded in death by his father, Mark; grandmother, Barbara Cooper; grandparents, Richard and Livina Lewison; and uncle, Brian Rasmussen.