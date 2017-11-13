Theresa Brent, 46, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 18 at the Le Mars Bible Church in Le Mars. Pastor Mike Hulinsky will officiate. Visitation with the family present will be after 4:00 p.m. Friday, November 17 with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all at the Le Mars Bible Church. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to her children’s education fund in c/o American Bank, 234 5th Avenue SW, Le Mars, Iowa 51031.

Theresa Lynn Lilly was born July 16, 1971, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Douglas and Nancy (Lowry) Lilly. She was raised in Jefferson, South Dakota, where she attended school. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1989. She furthered her education at the University of South Dakota where she graduated with her degree in Elementary Education.

Following her graduation, she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she was an elementary education instructor. While living in Las Vegas, she met Tim Ferguson. They were united in marriage on November 8, 1997, in Las Vegas. To this union, three children were born, Scott, Lilly, and Jennie.

In 1999 they moved to Westfield, Iowa. Theresa went to work for Gateway in North Sioux City, SD, before taking a teaching job with Akron-Westfield School. Tim passed away unexpectedly on November 1, 2010.

In 2012, she and her children moved to Le Mars. Theresa continued teaching for Akron-Westfield. While living in Le Mars, she met the love of her life, Monte Brent. They were married on March 20, 2016. To this union, she became the mother of Levi, Ayden, and Kona.

Theresa had a passion for cycling and was a founding member of the Central Junior Cycling Club in Le Mars. She loved helping kids further their love of cycling. She was a member of the Akron-Westfield Education Association. Through the years, she enjoyed traveling and reading. She had a love for horses, whether she was riding them or walking them. But most of all, she loved her children and attending all of their activities.

Survivors include her husband, Monte of Le Mars; their children: Scott Ferguson, Levi Brent, Lilly Ferguson, Ayden Brent, Jennie Ferguson, and Kona Brent; her mother: Nancy Lilly of Le Mars; her brother: Wallace Lilly of Westfield; her in laws: Sue (Rick) Smith of Le Mars, and Barry Brent of Le Mars; her aunts and uncle: Mary Lilly of Jefferson, SD, Gayle Lilly of Sioux City, Marcia Jackson of Brandon, SD, and Gilbert (Peggy) Lilly of Westfield; and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Lilly; her husband, Tim Ferguson; and her uncles: Warren Lowry, Ross Lilly, Stanley Lilly, and Richard Jackson. ﻿