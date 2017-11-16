MS Boys Basketball opens season with tough games against RSM

By: Brooklyn Gravenish

The Akron-Westfield middle school boys basketball teams kicked off their season by hosting Remsen St. Mary’s on Monday, November 6. This year the middle school teams will be divided into A & B teams instead of 7th & 8th grade teams.

The A-team lost to Remsen St. Mary’s by a score of 43-3. The limited offense was led by Tyson Fairbanks with two points and Bryce Stowe who made one of his free throws.

The B-team lost to Remsen St. Mary’s by a score of 65-5. The offense was led by Michael Varns who scored three points and Ashton Otten and Jacob Myers who each scored two points.

The teams will host West Sioux on Tuesday, November 14, and travel to Gehlen Catholic on Thursday, November 16.