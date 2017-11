Several members of the Hawarden Emergency Medical Services (EMS) took training to learn to stop bleeding and become certified instructors to teach bleeding control classes to the general public. The training was held Nov. 6 in Akron. Becky Reekers applies pressure to stop bleeding on a “wound.” Participants practiced bleeding control on a pork shoulder filled with red liquid. If any group or organization would like to have a presentation on how to stop bleeding, contact a Hawarden EMS member.